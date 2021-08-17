Ranking all units on the Ohio State football team for 2021

We’re just a little over two weeks away from Ohio State kicking off the 2021 season against Minnesota up in the Twin Cities. Yes, it’s really that close.

And while the OSU team continues to prepare for the start of the season with by going through the paces in fall preseason camp, there are as always some things to sort out. There is some pretty good clarity at some positions, but others are going through a major overhaul akin to “Extreme Makeover” college football edition.

If you’ve followed the Ohio State football program for a few years now, you no doubt have heard the term “nine strong.” It’s the term former OSU head coach Urban Meyer used to quantify his entire football team needing to play well.

In honor of every position group within the Buckeye program, we’ve decided to rank each of the nine units by strength starting with No. 9 and ending at the strongest group for 2021.

So, here it goes. Feel free to reach out to us and tell us if you agree, or where you might make some changes.

The Linebackers

Big Ten's top 5 outside linebackers heading into 2021 - Buckeyes Wire

Teradja Mitchell (3), here leaving the field with cornerback Cameron Brown following the spring game on April 17, could start at weakside linebacker this season. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Reason for the Ranking

Ohio State lost its top four on the depth chart at linebacker and that's enough to worry any defensive coordinator. There are guys that can fill the void like Teradja Mitchell, Cody Simon, and K'Vaughn Pope among others, but there will need to be a steep learning curve and swift development. Getting USC transfer Palaie Gaoteote eligible would help as well, but there's a lot that needs to fall into place here.

Safety

Nov 21, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Whop Philyor (1) breaks the tackle of Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) and scores the touchdown during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Reason for the Ranking

The entire secondary last season struggled, and there's less depth and experience at safety than cornerback. You feel good about Josh Proctor setting up shop here, but he has to be better. Marcus Williamson has flashed some in fall camp, but Marcus Hooker is still sorting out some off-the-field issues. Who will it be to step up and seal the back-end of the defense that gave up far too many plays in 2020?

Story continues

Cornerback

Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks named to Thorpe preseason watch list

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks (7) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Reason for the Ranking

Sevyn Banks is expected to have a breakout year in 2021, but there are experienced depth issues here, which is a very unusual problem at Ohio State. How healthy is Cam Brown really? If so, he might be penciled in at the other outside corner, but beyond that, some young guys like Ryan Watts and Lejond Cavazos will need to go through the fire without getting burned too bad. On a positive note, this could be one of the most improved units from the beginning of the year to the end.

Tight End

The Big Ten's top five tight ends heading into 2021 - Buckeyes Wire

Jeremy Ruckert is the only returning Ohio State tight end with a career catch. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Reason for the Ranking

Jeremy Ruckert should be a man amongst boys in the Big Ten this year, but how much will the coaching staff target him? Behind Ruckert, it's going to be a battle for playing time with converted defensive end Cade Stover the most likely to be in the two-deep rotation. If former wide receiver Gee Scott, Jr. can develop quickly, he too could give this unit a boost. All in all though, it's Ruckert, and then a drop-off for now.

Running Back

Ohio State football: Injuries simply part of the game - Buckeyes Wire

Sep 21, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33)runs during the first half against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Reason for the Ranking

There is talent and depth here, but there's not the proven, top-end game breaker we've seen in the past. Master Teague will most likely split carries with Miyan Williams and even freshman TreVeyon Henderson, but it'll probably be a combination of guys that are solid, yet not spectacular. That could change when the season starts as we may see this unit go from more than adequate to really good.

Quarterback

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterbacks C.J. Stroud (7), Kyle McCord (6), Jack Miller III (9), J.P. Andrade (18) and Jagger LaRoe (19) warm up during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Reason for the Ranking

There's no denying the amount of talent in the quarterback room. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more talented young group of guys on paper anywhere in the country. Young is the key word though as none of them have thrown an official collegiate pass in a game. It's looking more and more like C.J. Stroud will be the guy, and we think he's going to put up some big numbers. Behind him, there are even more talented arms, but it'll take time to sort it all out.

Offensive Line

Ohio State lineman Paris Johnson has article published - Buckeyes Wire

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (77) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Reason for the Ranking

Ohio State may have lost two All Big-Ten performers in Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers, but there are some extremely versatile and talented guys to plug and play. Thayer Munford, Nicholas Petit Frere, Harry Miller, and Paris Johnson, Jr. headline a group that has the experience and the ability to be one of the best in the country.

Defensive Line

Ohio State's Garrett, Harrison on 2021 preseason Bednarik watch list

Dec 5, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Reason for the Ranking

Ohio State's defensive line will again be one of the most talented in the country, especially when you factor in the infusion of 5-star youth for depth at defensive end. Taron Vincent and Haskell Garrett will create issues in the middle, and the rotation of Tyreke Smith, Zach Harrison, Jack Sawyer, and J.T. Tuimoloau will add fresh, talented, game-wreckers off the edge with little to no letup.

Wide Receiver

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) smiles as he heads to the locker room with safety Josh Proctor (41) and wide receiver Jameson Williams (6) following the Buckeyesâ€™ 52-17 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during an NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Reason for the Ranking

Not only is the wide receiver group the best room at Ohio State this year, it might be the best unit of any team in the entire country. Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave could be potential first-rounders in next year's NFL draft, but the talent behind them is ridiculous. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming, Marvin Harrison, Jr., and Emeka Egbuka will probably all see the field in a rotation that's going to be a very difficult bunch to stop. The present and future of this group is extremely bright and will be fun to watch. [listicle id=55374] [listicle id=55206] [listicle id=56756] Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1

1

1

1

1