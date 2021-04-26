Ranking the U.S.' largest media markets: New York tops list, Atlanta jumps to seventh
Data: Nielsen; Table: Axios Visuals
Atlanta jumped up three spots and is now the seventh-largest media market in the U.S., according to the 2021 Nielsen DMA rankings.
How it works: There are 201 DMAs, or "Designated Market Areas," in the U.S. They include the urban center and suburbs, plus the surrounding counties that receive the same TV signal.
Rounding out the top 20 ... 11. Phoenix, 12. Seattle, 13. Tampa-St. Petersburg, 14. Minneapolis-St. Paul, 15. Detroit, 16. Denver, 17. Orlando, 18. Miami, 19. Cleveland, 20. Sacramento.
Of note: Atlanta, which saw the NHL come and go twice in 31 years, is the only city in the top 10 without a team in all five major sports leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS).
