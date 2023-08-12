Ranking the toughest SEC football schedules by win percentage

In a matter of weeks, we’ll be swapping Saturday afternoons out in the sun for Saturday afternoons reserved on the couch as the 2023 college football season draws near. As the SEC embarks on a final season in its 12-team format, all eyes will be on who can dethrone Georgia for a conference title.

However, the reality is that for some programs, an easier path will await them for a chance to play at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 2. For others, they will need to earn every win against the SEC’s toughest slate of opponents.

Saturday Down South recently shared the toughest SEC football schedules in 2023 based on win percentage from the season prior. It’s necessary to call out that ranking the toughest schedules by “win percentage” does not equate to “strength of schedule.”

In this breakdown, which considers non-conference opponents and SEC competition, a program that earned nine or ten wins last season may not necessarily be equipped for a similar level of success in 2023. The stats may tell one side of the story, but of course, from a subjective point of view, one can make the case that a program faces a tougher road based on an opponent’s upside ahead of the new season.

Still, we’re just under two Saturdays away from meaningful college football, so we have to fill the time in between with every possible preseason analysis and projections. Among them is evaluating this year’s schedule based on historical success.

Here are the 2023 SEC football schedules, ranked from easiest to toughest, based on win percentage from last season. We’ve also called out each team’s “notable opponents,” which are the programs that finished with eight or more wins in 2022.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Notable opponents: Tennessee, Ole Miss, South Carolina

What deal did the two-time reigning national champions have to agree to with the college football gods for the most manageable schedule in the SEC? Perhaps Tennessee or South Carolina can give them a run for their money, but we’re not placing faith in an upset here.

Get more Georgia news, analysis, and opinions on UGA Wire.

LSU Tigers (tie - 13th)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Notable opponents: Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Tied for the easiest schedule is the reigning SEC West champions, who must have been blessed with a manageable slate in the aftermath of being upset by the Aggies in last year’s season finale. Yes, we’re putting the Maroon and White among the notable opponents, given that they did best Brian Kelly’s Tigers in year one of his tenure.

Get more LSU news, analysis, and opinions on LSU Tigers Wire.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Notable opponents: LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss

Having KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders back in tow will be much-needed as they face a slate that features two College Football Playoff contenders in LSU and Alabama.

Get more Arkansas news, analysis, and opinions on Razorbacks Wire.

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Notable opponents: Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee

Godspeed to the Commodores in 2023, but perhaps they’ll manage to stay competitive against the likes of Ole Miss or South Carolina. Yes, “competitive” is very subjective when it comes to Vanderbilt.

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Notable opponents: Texas, Tennessee, LSU

The college football gods saw the Crimson Tide on the outside looking in and must have deemed their return a necessity! Despite the ongoing uncertainty over the quarterback room, we would not bat an eye if Alabama wallops the Longhorns in Week 2.

Get more Alabama news, analysis, and opinions on Roll Tide Wire.

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Notable opponents: LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Alabama

There’s no shortage of worthy opponents for Zach Arnett in his first official year of helming the Bulldogs, but returning nearly every starter on offense should bode well for the SEC’s “official” newest coach.

Texas A&M Aggies

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Notable opponents: Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina

The turnaround in Aggieland begins in 2023, we’re guaranteeing it now. The Crimson Tide will have to face the raucous 12th Man at Kyle Field, LSU is no stranger to an upset by the Maroon and White, and the Rebels managed to sneak away with just a three-point win against Texas A&M when they last met in 2022.

Get more Texas A&M news, analysis, and opinions on Aggies Wire.

Tennessee Volunteers

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Notable opponents: UTSA, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia

Josh Huepel’s defense will be among the few to start nearly double-digit upperclassmen in 2023, which should provide a boon to their overall upside despite the departures of Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, and Cedric Tillman on the offensive side of the ball.

Get more Tennessee news, analysis, and opinions on Vols Wire.

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Notable opponents: Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Alabama, Mississippi State

Hugh Freeze is welcomed back into the SEC with one of the conference’s toughest schedules, but a bevy of transfers should help a reworked offensive line hold its own. Upsetting Georgia, LSU, or Alabama seems slim to none, but perhaps they can give the Rebels or Mississippi State a run for their money.

Get more Auburn news, analysis, and opinions on Auburn Wire.

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Notable opponents: Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Alabama, South Carolina

Mark Stoops’ defense ranked among the best in the nation in defensive scoring last year (19.2 ppg allowed), and they’ll need every semblance of that production in facing five opponents who finished with eight wins or more in 2022.

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Notable opponents: Utah, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, LSU, Florida State

Year two of the Billy Napier era won’t get any easier as they face six opponents with eight or more wins in 2022. The regular season finale against Florida State will be a must-watch, as some have considered the Seminoles to be true contenders for an ACC title this year.

Get more Florida news, analysis, and opinions on Gators Wire.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Notable opponents: Kansas State, LSU, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee

Eli Drinkwitz is earning $6 million in annual salary for 2023, and the hope is that he’ll put every dime of that to good use in facing a slate of five opponents who surpassed the eight-win mark last season.

Ole Miss Rebels

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Notable opponents: Tulane, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Mississippi State

Whether it’s Jaxson Dart or someone else under center, it won’t matter so long as Lane Kiffin follows the game plan of feeding Quinshon Judkins early and often. The Rebels coach would be remiss not to feed his studs against a slate of six opponents with winning records in 2022.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Notable opponents: North Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Clemson

South Carolina had a highly successful season in 2022 with a 9-4 record, and the return of Spencer Rattler makes this team a dark horse in a highly competitive SEC. From an objective point of view, Clemson might be slightly overvalued here, despite the Tigers earning nine wins last year.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=5]

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire