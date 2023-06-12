Ranking the toughest games on Wisconsin’s 2023 schedule
Wisconsin’s 2023 schedule presents a golden opportunity for a trip back to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship.
Things get challenging in 2024, with Wisconsin having games against Alabama, Michigan, USC and Penn State in the first year of the new schedule. Not only will the quality of opponent improve, but there will no longer be the thought of ‘just winning the West.’ It will take a truly special season to finish among the top two in what will be a loaded conference.
The hope is Luke Fickell is as-advertised and brings Wisconsin up to the level of some of its Big Ten counterparts once the changes go into action.
But we have a 2023 season to focus on before that all happens. I’m here today to rank every game on Wisconsin’s upcoming schedule in order of toughness.
The ranking considers where each team falls in ranking metrics, the location of the game, when the game is played during the season, departing/returning players & more:
12. vs Georgia Southern
SP+ Rank: 96th
ESPN FPI: 87th
11. vs Buffalo
SP+ Rank: 102nd
ESPN FPI: 103rd
10. vs Northwestern
SP+ Rank: 83rd
ESPN FPI: 67th
9. vs Rutgers
SP+ Rank: 73rd
ESPN FPI: 78th
8. at Indiana
SP+ Rank: 71st
ESPN FPI: 75th
7. vs Nebraska
SP+ Rank: 49th
ESPN FPI: 52nd
6. at Washington State
SP+ Rank: 58th
ESPN FPI: 62nd
5. at Purdue
SP+ Rank: 48th
ESPN FPI: 50th
4. at Illinois
SP+ Rank: 44th
ESPN FPI: 45th
3. vs Iowa
SP+ Rank: 29th
ESPN FPI: 37th
2. at Minnesota
SP+ Rank: 31st
ESPN FPI: 33rd
1. vs Ohio State
SP+ Rank: 2nd
ESPN FPI: 1st