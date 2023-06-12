Ranking the toughest games on Wisconsin’s 2023 schedule

Wisconsin’s 2023 schedule presents a golden opportunity for a trip back to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship.

Things get challenging in 2024, with Wisconsin having games against Alabama, Michigan, USC and Penn State in the first year of the new schedule. Not only will the quality of opponent improve, but there will no longer be the thought of ‘just winning the West.’ It will take a truly special season to finish among the top two in what will be a loaded conference.

The hope is Luke Fickell is as-advertised and brings Wisconsin up to the level of some of its Big Ten counterparts once the changes go into action.

But we have a 2023 season to focus on before that all happens. I’m here today to rank every game on Wisconsin’s upcoming schedule in order of toughness.

The ranking considers where each team falls in ranking metrics, the location of the game, when the game is played during the season, departing/returning players & more:

12. vs Georgia Southern

SP+ Rank: 96th

ESPN FPI: 87th

11. vs Buffalo

SP+ Rank: 102nd

ESPN FPI: 103rd

10. vs Northwestern

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks to the scoreboard during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Rank: 83rd

ESPN FPI: 67th

9. vs Rutgers

SP+ Rank: 73rd

ESPN FPI: 78th

8. at Indiana

SP+ Rank: 71st

ESPN FPI: 75th

7. vs Nebraska

SP+ Rank: 49th

ESPN FPI: 52nd

6. at Washington State

SP+ Rank: 58th

ESPN FPI: 62nd

5. at Purdue

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Rank: 48th

ESPN FPI: 50th

4. at Illinois

Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema greets Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst following the game at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Rank: 44th

ESPN FPI: 45th

3. vs Iowa

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) sacks Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Rank: 29th

ESPN FPI: 37th

2. at Minnesota

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck argues with an official during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

SP+ Rank: 31st

ESPN FPI: 33rd

1. vs Ohio State

SP+ Rank: 2nd

ESPN FPI: 1st

