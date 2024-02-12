Ranking the toughest games on LSU’s 2024 schedule

With signing day and the first transfer portal window in the rearview, 2024 rosters are beginning to take shape.

That means we’re starting to get a better grasp of what schedules mean for team’s in 2024.

Moves are still being made that will have an effect on LSU’s schedule. UCLA is in the middle of a head coaching search and Alabama just made a change at offensive coordinator after Ryan Grubb left for the NFL.

But a lot of the dust is already settled. Here, we’ll rank LSU’s 2024 games from easiest to toughest. Let’s jump right in, starting with an FCS matchup against Nicholls.

Nicholls

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

By default, the FCS team gets slated here.

This will be the fourth straight time LSU’s faced an FCS opponent after opening against a Power Five opponent in Week 1. After the last three seasons, some fans have wished LSU to flip that.

These FCS games have become tune-up opportunities for a program that’s dropped four straight season openers.

Tiger fans will hope it plays out differently this year with this being a chance to build on a win, instead of using it to fix issues from a loss.

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

This was another easy one.

South Alabama is the only G5 team on LSU’s schedule with the Tigers slated to face two schools from the Big Ten.

South Alabama was one of the better G5 programs over the last two years, finishing in the SP+ top 50 after 2022 and 2023. It had an impressive showing against a P5 team last year, beating Oklahoma State 33-17.

But the Jaguars made a change at head coach after Kane Wommack took the DC job at Alabama.

The program promoted offensive coordinator Major Applewhite in hopes of finding some continuity and continuing that success. However, South Alabama is losing a lot, ranking 120th in returning production.

Vanderbilt

Syndication: The Tennessean

More often than not, Vanderbilt’s been the worst team in the SEC in recent years.

2024 looks like it could be more of the same as former Brian Kelly assistant Clark Lea continues his rebuild.

The Commodores added transfer QB Diego Pavia, but they lost some key players to the portal too, leaving them below-average in returning production.

Vanderbilt’s win total is just 2.5, according to FanDuel, the lowest of any opponent on LSU’s schedule. LSU hasn’t had trouble with Vandy recently and shouldn’t again this year.

UCLA

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With Chip Kelly taking the OC job at Ohio State, UCLA will have a new head coach in 2024.

These programs met in 2021, with UCLA notching a win in what was the beginning of the end for Ed Orgeron at LSU.

The Bruins have won 8+ games in three straight years, but 2024 will bring new challenges. Five-star QB Dante Moore hit the portal and DC D’Anton Lynn went to USC after building one of the nation’s best units in 2023.

This job will now be looked at as a rebuild as UCLA heads to the Big Ten. Given this game is in Baton Rouge, LSU should be a solid favorite.

The Daily Advertiser

After a promising 2020, Sam Pittman and Arkansas have struggled to find footing against the better SEC teams. Now the Razorbacks rank outside the top 100 in returning production, which includes losing veteran QB K.J. Jefferson.

Still, this is a program that’s given LSU trouble in recent years. LSU escaped with close wins in 2020, 2022 and 2023, but lost a close one in 2021. LSU will look to avoid being pushed to the brink again this year, against a team it’s clearly better than.

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

LSU will open conference play on the road against South Carolina in Week 3.

The Gamecocks have been pesky under Shane Beamer, which includes upsetting Tennessee and Clemson to close out 2022. But a struggling offensive line and defense prevented that success from carrying into 2023.

Now, they’re also losing QB Spencer Rattler.

But the transfer class is decent and Beamer has proven to be a decent evaluator of personnel. They’ll have good players, it’s just a question of depth and consistency.

This road test should be manageable for LSU.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Florida head coach Billy Napier enters 2024 in an interesting spot.

The schedule is brutal, but he just signed a top-10 recruiting class, featuring a five-star quarterback and defensive tackle.

But betting odds have the Gators missing a bowl game again. The pieces just aren’t here right now.

This game is in Gainesville, though, and UF isn’t without talent. It could be tricky, which is why it’s up at No. 6, but LSU is the better team here.

USC

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

LSU opens the year in Las Vegas against USC.

Star QB Caleb Williams is gone, but Lincoln Riley having an effective offense is a safe bet. The Trojans will hope to get the defense turned around with D’Anton Lynn in town.

USC’s win total is 7.5, which isn’t necessarily where that program wants to be.

There are a lot of unknowns here, but it’s one of LSU’s tougher games, especially considering LSU’s recent underwhelming openers.

Oklahoma

The Oklahoman

LSU will close out the regular season in Death Valley, hosting Oklahoma. Brent Venables will be in Year 3 with the Sooners after going 10-3 in 2022.

OU’s win total sits at 7.5 right now. Vegas doesn’t see it matching its record from last year as it moves to the SEC.

Jackson Arnold is set to take over at QB. The five-star has Sooner fans excited.

This is the last game of the year, and we have no idea what either squad will look like by then, but LSU projects to be a favorite in this game.

Texas A&M

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A&M was one of the tougher games to slot.

The game is back in College Station, a place LSU hasn’t won since 2016. With Mike Elko in town, another former Kelly assistant, the Aggies have new leadership.

Elko landed a solid transfer class while inheriting a talent roster.

The Aggies have good players, it’s just a question of whether it all comes together in year one. According to FanDuel, the win total is 8.5, which signals Vegas believes in Elko to get this thing running.

Alabama

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

As noted, several teams on this schedule are going through changes. But none are bigger than the transition taking place at Alabama.

Nick Saban is out and Kalen Deboer is in.

The Crimson Tide lost a lot of talent after Saban’s retirement, but Bama still returns plenty of Saban’s players with a good recruiting class set to arrive too.

This is the only team LSU will face on its schedule with stronger national title odds, but FanDuel already has a line out for this one and it has LSU as a 2.5 point favorite.

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Alabama or Ole Miss could have gotten the top spot here.

Bama’s national title odds are better than Ole Miss’, but the Rebels win total of 9.5 with heavy juice on the over signals Ole Miss could be the more promising team.

Lane Kiffin’s squad returns several key players while adding some difference makers in the portal, too.

The line for this one will be close, but its hard to tell who the favorite would be right now.

The good news for LSU? This game is in Baton Rouge.

