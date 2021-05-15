Ranking the toughest games on Colts’ 2021 schedule
The Indianapolis Colts released their schedule on Wednesday night so we now know their path to the playoffs and how difficult that road might be.
We went through giving our game-by-game predictions for the upcoming campaign and while the Colts came out with a strong record, the path will not be easy for Indy.
Here, we rank every game on the 2021 schedule from toughest to easiest:
Week 12 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11 vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 5 at Baltimore Ravens (MNF)
Week 2 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 1 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 4 at Miami Dolphins
Week 3 at Tennessee Titans
Week 16 at Arizona Cardinals
Week 7 at San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
Week 8 vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 15 vs. New England Patriots
Week 13 at Houston Texans
Week 17 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 9 vs. New York Jets (TNF)
Week 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 6 vs. Houston Texans
Week 10 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
