Ranking the top Saints team needs in 2022

Everyone has their own opinion on where the New Orleans Saints should try to improve their team in 2022. Proof of that can be found on Twitter, where I asked my followers to rank their top four positions of need — resulting in dozens of different responses, though there was a common through-line of “please fix quarterback and receiver I can’t survive another year with this offense.”

And that’s where I’m looking to make a move first, too. We’ve got plenty of time to go until the Saints start restructuring contracts and cutting dead weight ahead of free agency in March and the draft in April, which is going to shake up this list. But here’s where I lean on the most critical Saints team needs — well, to borrow Sean Payton’s order of priorities, their “musts,” “needs,” and “wants,” — in late January:

Must: Quarterback

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Under contract for 2022: Taysom Hill, Ian Book, and Blake Bortles

Free agents in 2022: Jameis Winston (unrestricted), Trevor Siemian (unrestricted)

The Saints can’t go into the summer with this. They must explore an upgrade at the position — trading for an established Super Bowl winner like Russell Wilson would accomplish that, but New Orleans won’t be able to make the most compelling offer for him out of the various quarterback-needy teams. I fully expect them to turn over every stone, calling about other potential trade candidates like Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr, or maybe Baker Mayfield, and they should also take a hard look at draft prospects projected to go in the first round such as Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, and Matt Corral.

But the more I look at what resources they’ll have and how various situations may shake out around the league, the more I feel re-signing Winston will be how this wraps up. And if that’s the conclusion they reach after a thorough search, we’ll just have to trust it’s the right decision. Winston was improving as time went on. Sean Payton seemed to gain greater trust in him in the weeks leading up to his injury, and his touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith just before he was hurt was maybe his finest throw of the year. But how well can he bounce back from this knee injury? And what’s his ceiling in the Saints offense? These are questions they’ve got to ask while evaluating possible alternatives.

Story continues

Must: Wide receiver

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Under contract for 2022: Michael Thomas, Marquez Callaway, Easop Winston Jr., Kevin White, Kawaan Baker, and Jalen McCleskey

Free agents in 2022: Deonte Harty (restricted), Lil’Jordan Humphrey (restricted), Tre’Quan Smith (unrestricted), Kenny Stills (unrestricted), Ty Montgomery (unrestricted)

Re-signing Harty (preferably on a long-term contract rather than a one-year restricted free agent tender) is a no-brainer, and it’s worth considering another season with Humphrey, Smith, or Montgomery. They should all be available at veteran’s minimum salaries. But like I said, the Saints must make a bigger splash at receiver. They can’t assume that Michael Thomas will come back after two years of injury and save it all on his own.

It’s not looking good in free agency. Two of the top options (Chris Godwin and Michael Gallup) are going to be out for at least part of the 2022 season while recovering from late-year ACL tears. The best free agent wideout, Davante Adams, wants a record-setting contract and may be a franchise tag candidate. It’s tough to see how teams with promising young quarterbacks let Mike Williams or Christian Kirk and A.J. Green walk away. Restricted free agents like Jakobi Meyers, Allen Lazard, and Jalen Guyton can be retained at little to no cost. Will Odell Beckham Jr. leave the West Coast? I’m doubtful.

That leaves the draft as maybe their best chance at improvement, and the Saints are in a great spot at No. 18 to land a quality prospect like Ohio State stars Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave or Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, or maybe they fall in love with a dark horse candidate like USC’s Drake London. Alabama’s Jameson Williams is also recovering from an ACL tear and faces a lengthy recovery, but you make these first-round draft choices with a longer view. If the Saints have confidence he’ll recover and be a force late in 2022 and beyond, he’s still worth picking early.

There’s a compelling argument to rank receiver ahead of quarterback in the priority order. A strong supporting cast can carry a competent passer, and that may be the best the Saints can find (as opposed to a great or elite quarterback). Either way, there’s no doubt that the Saints must restock this position after neglecting it for so long.

Need: Offensive line

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Under contract for 2022: Ryan Ramczyk, James Hurst, Landon Young and Jerald Hawkins (tackle); Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz, and Calvin Throckmorton (guard), Erik McCoy and Cohl Cabral (center)

Free agents in 2022: Terron Armstead, Jordan Mills, and Ethan Greenidge (tackle); James Carpenter, Caleb Benenoch, and Forrest Lamp (guard); Will Clapp (center)

So let’s be more specific here. Drafting or signing another center is out of the question. Hurst intrigues me more than any other player along the line. He held his own at four of five different line spots in 2021, and his contract is heavily laden with incentives should he hold down a starting job in 2022. If Armstead leaves in free agency, it makes sense to either move Ramczyk from right to left tackle or have Hurst compete with Young (or an early-round draft pick) out at tackle. But if Armstead stays, doesn’t it make sense to have Hurst push Ruiz for the starting job at right guard?

Keeping Armstead just doesn’t feel realistic given his injury history and what’s available for him in free agency, especially given the groundwork the Saints have done to replace him. So I’d expect Hurst to end up in the mix at tackle rather than guard, unless the Saints can add someone. Maybe a veteran free agent like Morgan Moses or Riley Reiff makes sense. An early draft choice like Mississippi State’s Charles Cross or Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann also fits their profile, and they’re both left tackles who could keep Ramczyk on the right side and free up Hurst to push Ruiz.

But in a perfect world the main priority here is fixing that right guard spot. Maybe you can accomplish that by signing a steady veteran free agent — a Nick Easton or Senio Kelemete type — who can really pressure Ruiz into playing his best football. The third-year pro won’t be cut or outright benched right off the bat, and it’s tough to see another rookie draft pick replacing him immediately. I’d make a run at Andrew Norwell or Laken Tomlinson if they reach free agency.

The offensive line has been a strength in New Orleans for so long, and rebuilding it after a tough year in 2021 has to be a big concern. Keeping their quarterback (whoever it ends up being) clean will buy time for the receivers (whoever they are) to get open downfield, while also making life easier for Alvin Kamara and the other Saints running backs. They’ve got to keep investing in this group and get back to winning in the trenches.

Need: Defensive tackle

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Under contract for 2022: David Onyemata, Malcolm Roach, and Braxton Hoyett

Free agents in 2022: Jalen Dalton (exclusive rights), Albert Huggins (exclusive rights), Shy Tuttle (restricted), Christian Ringo (unrestricted), Ethan Westbrooks (unrestricted)

There isn’t much to write home about here. Onyemata’s 32 quarterback pressures (per Pro Football Focus play-by-play charting) were third-most on the team, but he only played in 11 games. Every other defensive tackle to play for New Orleans last year combined for 31 pressures, with Tuttle and Ringo tied for a very distant second place behind Onyemata in the rotation (7 pressures each). The Saints couldn’t bring any pressure up the middle with Onyemata suspended the first six games, and they were very reliant on him once he returned.

New Orleans can keep this group together easily enough between various one-year tenders and veteran minimum salaries, but shouldn’t they try and improve it instead? Isn’t that the difference in surviving and living? Onyemata is entering a contract year, and while it’s likely they can work out an extension, this depth chart is still only an inch deep. They need better players in the middle.

The problem is the Saints won’t be able to outbid many suitors, and some of the better pending free agents are already playing for teams swimming in cap space like Folorunso Fatukasi (New York Jets) and B.J. Hill (Cincinnati Bengals). And there’s just one consensus first-round defensive tackle prospect in Georgia’s Jordan Davis. Maybe the Saints find some help in the middling rounds, but this feels like a difficult team need for New Orleans to address given the scarcity of viable options.

Want: Tight end

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool

Under contract for 2022: Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett, Ethan Wolf, Dylan Soehner, and Taysom Hill

Free agents in 2022: Juwan Johnson (exclusive rights) and Garrett Griffin (restricted)

Yeah, we’re listing Hill at both quarterback and tight end. Deal with it however you need to. The multiyear extension the Saints signed him to mirrors starting tight end contracts, and it’s highly likely that he’ll continue to get a lot of snaps in that alignment regardless of who New Orleans starts at quarterback. It’s the role he’s had the most success in. The only issue I have with it is how often he’s exposed to injuries. Few Saints players were more banged up by season’s end than Hill was.

What’s the vision for this group moving forwards? Do the Saints still think Trautman can play 80% of their snaps on offense each week? To what degree can Vannett and Johnson (assuming he’s brought back) carve into his playing-time? There were always going to be growing pains with him coming out of such a small program, but Trautman’s inexperience and athletic limitations were too often on display in 2021.

It would be great to see the Saints revamp this position by signing a top-tier free agent tight end like Mike Gesicki or Dalton Schultz. Take a flyer on someone who didn’t work out where they drafted like Evan Engram, David Njoku, or O.J. Howard. Just get more athletic and more experienced at this position and don’t ask Trautman to do things he isn’t built for. I’m not convinced drafting another youngster would add much given Trautman and Johnson’s presence. If the Saints make a move here, free agency is the way to go.

But I can’t shake the feeling the Saints will look at their accounting books and decide to run it back with this group. Between their contracts with Hill and Vannett, they may look at it as committing enough dollars to the position as it is, and give Trautman another chance to make the leap in his third year as a pro. I don’t believe that would be the right call, but it feels all too realistic.

Other wants

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Let’s take a quick survey of other positions the Saints should address in 2022:

Safety: Marcus Williams and P.J. Williams are both headed for free agency, as is Jeff Heath, a core special teams player. Marcus Williams should sign a long-term extension sooner or later, even if it takes another franchise tag stall-out to get there. P.J. Williams has earned his first real NFL payday and the Saints probably can’t afford to keep him if he’s still envisioned as their dime back. This would be a great spot to draft and develop someone for that role while replacing Heath in the kicking game.

Running back: Dwayne Washington is a free agent, and he’s worth bringing back for his role on special teams. But Tony Jones Jr. didn’t deliver on a very promising preseason. The excitement of Mark Ingram II’s return was stunted by an injury. Alvin Kamara has missed a lot of time with his own injuries in two of his last three seasons. I’d like to see the Saints add an electrifying big-play threat to the backfield to add a jolt to the running game, take some pressure off of Kamara, and help ease Ingram into the end of his career.

Cornerback: So this only becomes an issue if the Saints part with Bradley Roby as a salary cap casualty. P.J. Williams is a free agent, as is Ken Crawley. If all three of them are out then the depth chart looks a little shaky after Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo. Another factor to consider: C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been the primary slot corner, but Malcolm Jenkins will call it a career sooner or later, and he’s the natural choice to replace Jenkins once it’s time for a shift change. Drafting a slot corner to develop now behind these entrenched starters makes sense, even if the pick wouldn’t pay off for another year or two.

1

1