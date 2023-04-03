Ranking top returning passers in the Big Ten

The Big Ten has not always been known as being passer friendly. For a time it was considered a hard-nosed conference in its approach to offense by focusing on the run game. In a world post-Urban Meyer and in the time of Ryan Day and Jim Harbaugh, quarterbacks are king.

Several established starters such as C.J. Stroud and Sean Clifford are leaving for the NFL, some players have transferred, and others will be seeing fresh faces under center for the 2023 season.

Get to know the passers around the conference by seeing how they rank based on returning passing yard leaders.

Maryland: Taulia Tagovailoa with 3,008 passing yards

The Maryland offense lost a lot of their weapons to the NFL draft but that doesn’t mean Taulia Tagovailoa is totally alone. Skill players such as returning running back Roman Hemby and transfer receiver Tyrese Chambers should be enough to keep his confidence.

Michigan: J.J. McCarthy with 2,719 passing yards

Michigan will be a run-first team in 2023 but that doesn’t mean they aren’t in good hands with J.J. McCarthy. He fought off Cade McNamara sending him to the transfer portal and has the Wolverines poised for another college football playoff birth with a strong year.

Michigan State: Payton Thorne with 2,679 passing yards

The fighting Mel Tuckers of Michigan State will hope to bounce back in a big way after a major letdown of a year in 2022. They suffered several big time losses and could never find their footing, so perhaps a similar face at quarterback in Thorne can do that trick.

Nebraska: Casey Thompson with 2,407 passing yards

Casey Thompson flashed some promise last year for Nebraska before collapsing during other times. New coaching staff led by Matt Rhule has brought in former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims to compete for the starting job which should be interesting to watch unfold.

Iowa: Spencer Petras with 1,715 passing yards

Spencer Petras remains on the roster according to Iowa but incoming transfer Cade McNamara is expected to earn that starting role. He hopes to remind everyone that Iowa can be a football school too but as long as Caitlin Clark remains on campus that remains a tall task.

Northwestern: Ryan Hilinski with 1,644 passing yards

The Northwestern offense was…something in 2023. They lose their best-skill player in Evan Hull to the NFL draft and if it is Hilinski under center or someone else it may not matter. They face a gigantic climb up the Big Ten hill the way the team is currently constructed.

Minnesota: Athan Kaliakmanis with 946 passing yards

After stepping up and leading the Golden Gophers to a Pinstripe Bowl win, Athan Kaliakmanis is set up to be the clubhouse leader. Minnesota always plays well with coach P.J. Fleck but how far they go will be on the quarterback’s shoulders.

Rutgers: Evan Simon with 777 passing yards

Evan Simon was barely the leading passer for this team with Gavin Wimsatt just behind him last year for Rutgers. Wimsatt should be the starter for the Scarlet Knights in 2023 and could make them a fun team to watch in the process.

Penn State: Drew Allar with 344 passing yards

[autotag]Drew Allar [/autotag]is finally going to have a chance to show what Penn State can be in terms of a force in the Big Ten with his skillset under center. The receiving corp will have a lot to prove around him but the rushing attack should be able to keep him out of hot water more often than not.

Ohio State: Kyle McCord with 190 passing yards

The keys of the Big Ten’s perennial corvette have been unofficially handed to Kyle McCord of Ohio State after the departure of C.J. Stroud. McCord will have plenty of offensive weapons around him and should see success immediately for the Buckeyes.

Indiana: Dexter Williams with 184 passing yards

Indiana football is experiencing a few growing pains after a promising season in 2020. Leading passer Connor Bazelak is no longer with the program leaving Dexter Williams and others competing to earn the starting role this Spring in a competitive Big Ten West.

