Ranking the top RBs in Pac-12 at midway point of 2023 season

The 2023 college football regular season is nearly halfway complete, and in the Pac-12, it has been one of the most memorable seasons we’ve seen in a long, long time. From Heisman Trophy-contending quarterbacks to offenses that put up more points than anyone in the nation, it’s clear that the Pac-12 saved the best for last as they aim to go out on top in this final year of the conference’s existence. While it may not technically be the exact midpoint of the season for another week, we are going to take this bye-week opportunity for the Oregon Ducks to take stock of the top performers in the conference and see where everyone stands.

College football can be a cruel sport sometimes and it’s almost fitting that in the last season of the Pac-12, this could be the most talent the conference has had from top to bottom.

The quarterback depth in the Conference of Champions receives the most coverage and deservingly so with the likes of Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, and of course the reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

But those signal callers can’t throw the ball 60 times a game. They need a running game to keep opposing defense honest and off-balance. As we take a deep dive into the tailbacks on the West Coast, there are some quiet, but very talented players in the Pac-12.

Here are the Top 10 tailbacks in the Pac-12 through the fifth week of the 2023 season.

Damien Martinez - Oregon State

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Yards: 497

Yards Per Game: 99.4

Yards Per Carry: 6.8

Touchdowns: 2

Martinez is the workhorse of the Pac-12 as the Beavers rely on him more than any other tailback in the conference. Lucky for them he’s an NFL-caliber running back and he’s just a sophomore. Martinez has a chance to be an all-time Beaver along with Jacquizz Rodgers and Ken Simonton, assuming he stays healthy.

Jaydn Ott - California

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Yards: 471

Yards Per Game: 117.8

Yards Per Carry: 5.7

Touchdowns: 5

Ott may be the one reason and the only reason for Bear fans to go out and buy a ticket. He’s been great for a team that isn’t. If things don’t get significantly better in Berkeley soon, Ott would be a valuable commodity if he enters the transfer portal.

MarShawn Lloyd - USC

Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Yards: 433

Yards Per Game: 88.6

Yards Per Carry: 8.3

Touchdowns: 3

With all of USC’s offensive weapons in the passing game, it can be easy to forget about Lloyd and the running game. The South Carolina transfer is tearing up the Pac-12 in the first half of the season.

Bucky Irving - Oregon

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rushing Yards: 393

Yards Per Game: 78.6

Yards Per Carry: 7.9

Touchdowns: 4

You have to wonder what Irving’s numbers would be if he got more carries instead of sharing time with Noah Whittington and now Jordan James with Whittington injured for the time being. Irving is also dangerous catching the ball out of the backfield, which excites NFL scouts about his potential to play on the next level.

Cam Skattebo - Arizona State

Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rushing Yards: 318

Yards Per Game: 63.6

Yards Per Carry: 3.9

Touchdowns: 4

Where would the ASU offense be if this Sacramento State transfer didn’t land in Tempe? Skattebo kept the Sun Devils within shouting distance of the Trojans and he has a cool name to say.

Jordan James - Oregon

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Yards: 297

Yards Per Game: 59.4

Yards Per Carry: 8.7

Touchdowns: 7

James is a touchdown machine, but he’s going to have the opportunity to show he’s much more than a goal line specialist. James showed he has run-away speed. 2024 might be his breakout season, but not yet.

Carson Steele - UCLA

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Yards: 272

Yards Per Game: 68.0

Yards Per Carry: 6.6

Touchdowns: 2

UCLA might want to give Steele the ball more going forward. The Bruins need a run game to take the pressure off of freshman quarterback Dante Moore.

TJ Harden - UCLA

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Yards: 264

Yards Per Game: 66.0

Yards Per Carry: 7.3

Touchdowns: 2

Harden is another good option for the Bruins to go to in their 1-2 punch. Right now, there isn’t a huge difference between RB1 and RB2 and that needs to change. When Chip Kelly was at Oregon, the Ducks had two talented tailbacks, but for example, LaMichael James was the clear RB1 and Kenyon Barner was RB2.

Isaiah Ifanse - California

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Yards: 262

Yards Per Game: 52.4

Yards Per Carry: 5.2

Touchdowns: 5

Ott is Cal’s best tailback, but Ifanse is a nice backup, and if Ott goes down for whatever reason, Ifanse is fully capable of picking up the slack.

DeShawn Fenwick - Oregon State

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Yards: 254

Yards Per Game: 50.8

Yards Per Carry: 5.9

Touchdowns: 4

Like Ifanse at Cal, Fenwick is stuck behind an NFL-quality tailback and he could start for many other Pac-12 teams. The redshirt senior has the talent to be a nice back on the next level.

