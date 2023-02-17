Ranking the top positional draft needs for Jets in 2023

The Jets have some key holes to fill this offseason and they are fortunate that the upcoming draft has a group of good players to help fill those holes in April. But which positions should the Jets look to attack during the draft? Let’s take a look and try to rank those positions.

Offensive tackle

Both main starting offensive tackles from 2022 — Duane Brown and George Fant — are free agents and neither are viable long-term options. The hope is that Mekhi Becton, who the Jets have to make a decision regarding his fifth-year option this spring, can come back and stay healthy while Max Mitchell provides a solid depth piece.

Alijah Vera-Tucker played very well at both tackle positions in 2022, so the Jets have some flexibility there. But with where the Jets are positioned in the draft at No. 13, the ideal situation is landing one of the top offensive tackle prospects — Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. or Georgia’s Broderick Jones — and being able to move Vera-Tucker back inside with the ability to move back outside if the Jets need him too.

The Jets need bodies on the bookends up front and they need them pretty bad. Offensive tackle almost has the top position of need in April for both short-term and long-term.

Center

Along with needing future investments at the offensive tackle position, the center position could look different soon as well. Connor McGovern is a free agent and it’s up in the air whether the Jets decide to bring him back. If the Jets let McGovern walk, there are a few options in the draft that will help plug the hole up. One of the biggest names that will be mentioned constantly around the Jets is Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz, who had a tremendous week at the Senior Bowl and could very well be an option for the Jets in the second round.

Linebacker

C.J. Mosley and Kwon Alexander will one day not be behind the front four on defense. They also have to make a decision on impending free agent Quincy Williams. The Jets will soon need to restock the cupboard in the middle of the defense.

Fortunately for the Jets, the draft has options such as Clemson’s Trenton Simpson, Arkansas’ Drew Sanders and Iowa’s Jack Campbell, among others.

Sanders is intriguing because he can line up in a number of spots and really give the Jets some flexibility on offense. He had already shown good skills on the edge while at Alabama but got to spread his wings a bit as an off-ball linebacker at Arkansas and still ended up with 9.5 sacks. He would look pretty good flying around behind the Jets’ defensive line.

Safety

The safety position was up and down, to say the least in 2022. Free-agent acquisition Jordan Whitehead had his moments, but was often seen missing key tackles on plays, and between he and Lamarcus Joyner, the deep middle of the field became a liability for the Jets. The defensive front did their job getting to the quarterback, namely Quinnen Williams, and the outsides were well taken care of thanks to First-Team All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed. But if the quarterback was able to get the ball down the middle of the field, fans were left holding their breath.

Safety is quietly a possible option at No. 13 for the Jets, namely Alabama’s Brian Branch, who is a versatile player and can play the nickel. Other names include Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson, Alabama’s Jordan Battle and Notre Dame’s Brandon Joseph.

Wide receiver

The Jets could be moving on from both Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios this offseason — or at least giving Berrios a pay cut. If both are gone, that would leave just Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims, Jeff Smith, Malik Taylor and Irvin Charles.

Wilson is the only surefire bet going forward. Moore and Mims are coming off disappointing seasons, Smith is a restricted free agent and Taylor and Charles signed future/reserve contracts after the season.

Finding some competition or even someone that can step right into the No. 2 role on the outside to help move the football is something the Jets need to consider perhaps in the middle rounds, though we can’t rule out a first-round receiver again such as a slot type like Jaxon Smith-Njigba or a deep threat burner like Jalin Hyatt.

Other options could include Andreis Iosivas of Princeton, Nathaniel Dell of Houston or Xavier Hutchinson of Iowa State.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire