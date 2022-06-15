Ranking the top offenses in Big Ten football

The middle of June is here and people are starting to get antsy over the impending start of college football. As the offseason continues, fans will continue to debate and prepare for the upcoming fall.

A major point of debate among fans can be what team is better at specific positions, or what side of the ball is better for each team, etc.

Below, we are going to take a look at ranking the offenses in the Big Ten from worst to best:

Northwestern Wildcats

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Key Players: Ryan Hilinski, Evan Hull, Malik Washington

Analysis: Northwestern was one of the Big Ten’s worst offenses in 2021, and arguably had the worst quarterback room in the conference. Now, with no transfer help, the Wildcats are left with Ryan Hilinski and redshirt freshman Brendan Sullivan to lead their offense.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Key Players: Tommy Devito, Chase Brown, Casey Washington

Analysis: Bret Bilemma still has a long way to go in rebuilding the Illinois football program and fixing the offense is still a major concern. Syracuse transfer Tommy Devito should aid the cause, but there is still a lot that needs to be done if this offense is going to see major improvements.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Key players: Spencer Petras, Gavin Williams, Keagan Johnson and Nico Ragani

Analysis: Iowa ranked No. 13 in the Big Ten this past season in total offense. Ultimately, there were no improvements to this offense, and the Hawkeyes are going to need to find some answers to fix their offensive woes if they plan to make another trip to the Big Ten Championship game.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Key Players: Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt, Aron Cruickshank, Aaron Young, Johnny Langan

Analysis: Rutgers will have a couple of quarterback options to choose from in 2022, with Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt both having experience, Rutgers should have stability at QB. Top target Aron Cruickshank will get help with Rutgers adding two wide receiver transfers to aid the position group.

Indiana Hoosiers

Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services

Key Players: Connor Bazelak, Shaun Shivers, D.J. Matthews Jr., Emery Simmons

Analysis: Indiana were the bottom dwellers in the Big Ten in 2021 when it came to total offense. The Hoosiers should see a major uptick in 2022 with Missouri QB transfer Connor Bazelak and North Carolina WR transfer Emery Simmons.

Minnesota Golden Golphers

Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Key Players: Tanner Morgan, Mohamed Ibrahim, Chris Autman-Bell

Analysis: Yes, Tanner Morgan is back for another year. He will get his top running back Mohamed Ibrahim back this year. Morgan is what he is though, and Minnesota will be stuck in the middle of the pack on offense.

Wisconsin Badgers

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Key Players: Graham Mertz, Brandon Allen, Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell

Analysis: Wisconsin will always be able to run the football effectively, but figuring out the pass attack is something that should be at the forefront of the Badgers mind. We will see if Mertz finds any improvements in 2022.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Key Players: Sean Clifford, Michael Tinsley, Keyvone Lee, Nicholas Singleton

Analysis: Sean Clifford coming back will provide stability and a solid bridge to Drew Allar. Aiding Clifford with weapons is Western Kentucky transfer Michael Tinsley and 5-star freshman running back Nicholas Singleton.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Key Players: Casey Thompson, Gabe Ervin, Oliver Martin

Analysis: Nebraska will have to deal with the loss of Adrian Martinez but Texas transfer Casey Thompson will aid in that process. Gabe Ervin will be strong in the backfield for the Huskers as Scott Frost looks to extend his tenure in Lincoln.

Michigan Wolverines

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Key Players: Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, Ronnie Bell

Analysis: Michigan brings back a huge chunk of their offense from 2021, which ranked third in total offense. With a new offensive coordinator, there may be a slight regression, along with uncertainty at who will be starting under center.

Michigan State Spartans

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Key Players: Payton Thorne, Jayden Reed, Jalen Berger, Jarek Broussard

ANalysis: MSU is going to have to overcome the loss of Kenneth Walker this upcoming season. Wisconsin transfer Jalen Berger and Colorado transfer Jarek Broussard will look to fill that gap. The Payton Thorne to Jayden Reed connection is still alive and well, and will be a pivotal part in MSU’s offense in 2022.

Purdue Boilermakers

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Key Players: Aidan O’Connell, King Doerue, Broc Thompson, Tyrone Tracey

Analysis: Losing David Bell is going to hurt the Purdue passing attack this upcoming season, but if one thing is for sure, Jeff Brohm’s offense is a well-oiled machine and someone is poised to fill that void. With Jeff Brohm at the helm, Purdue will consistently see themselves atop the Big Ten on offense.

Maryland Terrapins

Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Key Players: Taulia Tagovailoa, Rakim Jarrett, Jeshaun Jones, Dontay Demus Jr.

Analysis: Maryland has one of the best passing attacks not only in the Big Ten, but in the entire nation. Taulia Tagovailoa is a solid starting quarterback and he has a star-studded wide receiver room, headed by Rakim Jarrett. The Terrapins are going to terrorize defenses every week in 2022.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY

Key Players: C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TreVeyon Henderson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Julian Fleming

Analysis: Coming in at No. 1, with little surprise, is the Ohio State Buckeyes. C.J. Stroud is back behind center leading the charge and he has his running back and top wide receiver target back in TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Buckeyes are locked and loaded once again in 2022.

