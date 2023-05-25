Ranking the top offenses in the Big 12 conference for 2023

Offense is back in the Big 12 this season. For the most part the league should have among the most dynamic offenses in the nation this year.

Houston head coach Dana Holgorson brings his Air Raid offense back to the league after leaving West Virginia not long ago. UCF and BYU bring their own unique offenses to the conference in what could be the most diverse offensive league in college football.

TCU figures to be one of the top offenses despite losing several contributors. Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Kansas State will bring their own dynamic offensive attacks to the forefront of the Big 12 conversation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Baylor is a sneaky good offensive team in its own right. The team’s collection of solid role players make for a consistent scoring threat in 2023.

Here’s a look at our ranking of the top Big 12 offenses for 2023.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Syndication: The Enquirer

I’m not buying the Cincinnati offensive attack in 2023, nor am I trusting Emory Jones to lead an explosive offense at quarterback. The Bearcats defense should be good. The offense could be difficult to watch.

Iowa State Cyclones

There’s a reason Iowa State went 4-8 last season, and it wasn’t their defense. The Cyclones have a good quarterback in Hunter Dekkers and a solid receiver in Jaylin Noel, but there’s not much more to be excited about in Ames offensively.

Advertisement

West Virginia Mountaineers

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia isn’t terrible offensively. They just aren’t very good. Head coach Neal Brown had success prior to joining the team, but the offense seems too bland to be a difference maker for the Mountaineers.

BYU Cougars

We now enter the realm of good offenses, and you can expect BYU to be just that. The Cougars should score points behind quarterback Kedon Slovis and wide receiver Kody Epps leading the charge.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

osufoot — jump

We would be kidding ourselves to suggest the Cowboys would not score points with head coach Mike Gundy at the helm. Ollie Gordon is a solid running back to take pressure off Alan Bowman at quarterback. Brennen Presley could be a top receiver in the league again.

Advertisement

Houston Cougars

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Houston is an interesting team in that in many respects they simply don’t have the requisite talent. Dana Holgorson’s Air Raid can make up for the team’s deficiencies. The Cougars should have one of the best receiving units in the league.

Kansas Jayhawks

People are doubting Kansas, and given what the team returns I might be underrating them at this far down the list. Quarterback Jalon Daniels and running back Devin Neal made Athlon Sports’ first-team All-Big 12 list. Several other key contributors return.

UCF Golden Knights

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

I’ll keep hyping up Javon Baker at receiver until he gets due credit. Baker should be one of the better playmakers in the league. He’s a huge reason UCF’s offense could thrive in its first Big 12 season.

Advertisement

Baylor Bears

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor has a really solid trio of receivers heading into 2023. They should thrive in offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ system with Richard Reese at running back.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

There’s a case to be made for Tech as the No. 1 offense in the league. The team’s top five receivers are back with quarterback Tyler Shough in his third season in Lubbock. The Red Raiders should score points in droves.

Kansas State Wildcats

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State’s offense is dangerous in different ways than other Big 12 offenses. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein has a better passing version of himself in Will Howard at quarterback. The skill players add up to a winning offensive formula. And as we’ve noticed before, head coach Chris Klieman is a master at getting creative in the running game up front.

Advertisement

Oklahoma Sooners

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The more film I watch on Oklahoma receiver Jalil Farooq, the more he reminds me of great Sooners receivers of the Bob Stoops era. Dillon Gabriel is perhaps the most proven quarterback in the league and his offense should score plenty in 2023.

TCU Horned Frogs

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Sonny Dykes has consistently produced great offenses since his time at SMU. This year should be more of the same with several talented playmakers on offense. Chandler Morris could be a breakout player at quarterback.

Texas Longhorns

You’re not going to find a better set of receivers than at Texas. The group goes six deep in indefensible players. Xavier Worthy, Ja’Tavion Sanders, AD Mitchell, Jordan Whittington, Isaiah Neyor and Johntay Cook make for a scary top-six receivers. Texas also returns one of the best offensive lines in the country led by All-American candidate Kelvin Banks. All the Longhorns need is a steady Quinn Ewers at quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire