Ranking the top head coaching jobs in college football

With so much conversation surrounding the current head coach situation on the Bayou, we revisit the conversation of head coaching gigs in college football.

Is the gig at Baton Rouge a top 10 job in college football? We will get to the full breakdown shortly. I find it interesting in Pete Thamel’s recent article regarding the future vacancy for the Tigers that he mentioned two high-profile coaches. James Franklin of Penn State and Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss.

Would either coach work on the Bayou? If Franklin can breathe life into a Vanderbilt program, he would absolutely work in Death Valley. With each top job, he appears to be mentioned. Shows the level of respect he has across the league. Lane Kiffin would be an entertaining hire for athletic director Scott Woodward, who is not afraid to throw money at a problem.

Kiffin took over Ole Miss in 2020 and produced a 5-5 record, this year through four games the Rebels are 3-1 and among the top 25 in both polls. He is a character and many fans would probably love him. Not to mention he would be able to recruit and the offense wouldn’t suffer in the way it has as of late. A conversation for another day.

When looking at the top coaching jobs in FBS, there are three jobs that don’t quite make the top 10.

Michigan Wolverines

Auburn Tigers

Texas A&M Aggies

Here is how I break down my top 10 coaching jobs in college football.

Clemson Tigers

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Dabo Swinney has built Clemson into a national power during his tenure. He has made that job very attractive with multiple trips to the national championship game and winning two. Four times they have been a finalist for the natty. This makes the Clemson job among the top 10.

Oklahoma Sooners

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners football team has been very consistent for over 20 years. First Bob Stoops and now Lincoln Riley just keep that train moving. While they haven’t won a national championship since 2001, they have played for several and seem to always be in the CFP conversation.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK

When you are well known to even the most casual of fans, that’s a top football program. Maybe because you grew up watching the movie Rudy or because you can’t turn on NBC without seeing the Irish playing football. When this job is open, there are plenty of coaches lining up for a chance to coach at one of the top programs in the country.

Southern California Trojans

(Harry How/Getty Images)

Despite that they are almost two decades removed from their last national championship appearance, the job at USC is still a top draw. The Trojans can still recruit with the top programs in the country, they just need the right head coach in place. With the removal of Clay Helton just a few weeks ago, it will be one head coaching job to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

Florida Gators

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Florida is another program with a storied history that rose to prominence in the 1990s. Under Steve Spurrier, the team won their first national championship in 1996. Urban Meyer took over and won two more. Now it is Dan Mullen’s turn to get them moving in that direction. It is a huge draw for any head coach in the SEC East.

Georgia Bulldogs

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

There can’t be a top 10 head coaching job list without mentioning the Georgia Bulldogs. They play in a talent-rich state and always seem to be right there at the top, next to Alabama. Despite not winning a championship in 40 years, the Dawgs are among the top jobs in the country.

LSU Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last two decades, the LSU Tigers have seen three different head coaches. From Nick Saban to Les Miles to Ed Orgeron. All three led the Bayou Bengals to a national championship, no other football program can claim that. They have no in-state competition for recruiting and top facilities. This a one of the top jobs in the country.

Texas Longhorns

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns are a national brand, no matter how good or bad they are, everyone seems to discuss the Horns. Top facilities and they are the flagship university in the state of Texas where everyone wants to recruit. Despite the lack of recent success, the Longhorns gig is one of the best in the nation.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State University is among the two best coaching jobs in the country. They own the Big Ten over the last two decades for the most part. They produce so much NFL talent and have played for several national championships and CFP appearances.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

There isn’t a better job at this point in time than the Alabama job. Say what you will about Nick Saban making it that way, he continues to win national titles. Much in the same regard that Bear Bryant used to. It is the premier job in college football.

