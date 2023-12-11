Advertisement

Ranking the top free-agent cornerbacks for the Steelers

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
1

One huge area of need for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason is going to be upgrading the cornerback position. The Patrick Peterson experiment didn’t work as planned but we have to think Pittsburgh will go back to free agency this offseason to find a player to start opposite Joey Porter Jr. Here are our top free-agent cornerbacks for the Steelers to consider.

1) Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2) L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

3) Kendall Fuller, Washington Commanders

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

4) Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts

5) Chidobe Awuzie, Cincinnati Bengals

6) Stephon Gilmore, Dallas Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

7) Tavierre Thomas, Houston Texans

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire