Ranking the top five Ohio State NFL draft classes since 2000

Throughout the years, Ohio State football has produced a lot of NFL talent. Many of the current stars in the NFL are former Buckeyes, and they include players on both sides of the ball.

This is evidenced by the fact that since 2015, Ohio has produced five NFL Rookies of the Year. Defensive players to win the award are Jory Bosa, Marshon Lattimore, Nick Bosa, and Chase Young. Just last year, Garrett Wilson won the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year after a great season with the New York Jets.

The Buckeyes have produced not just stars, but also a large volume of picks. In fact, since 2000 the Buckeyes have led the Big Ten in total draft picks with 163.

So, that begs the question: Which draft classes were the best in that period of time? Well, we’re here to tell you.

2016 NFL draft class

GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 01: Defensive lineman Joey Bosa #97 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016, in Glendale, Arizona.The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 44-28. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

First-Round Picks: 5

Top Three Round Picks: 10

Total Picks: 12

Most Notable Players

Many of the stars that led the 2014 team to a national championship were a part of the 2016 draft class. This includes Joey Bosa (Third overall to Chargers), Ezekiel Elliott (Fourth overall to Cowboys), Eli Apple (10th overall to Giants), Taylor Decker (16th overall to Lions), Michael Thomas (47th overall to Saints), and Vonn Bell (61st overall to Saints).

2006 NFL draft class

TEMPE, AZ – JANUARY 02: Wire receiver Santonio Holmes #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs after a catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Tostito’s Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium on January 2, 2006, in Tempe, Arizona. The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 34-20. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

First-Round Picks: 5

Top Three Round Picks: 7

Total Picks: 9

Most Notable Players

2006 was a legendary draft class for the Buckeyes as it produced players like A.J. Hawk (fifth overall to Packers), Donte Whitner (Eighth overall to Bills), Bobby Carpender (18th overall to Cowboys), Santonio Holmes (25th overall to Steelers), and Nick Mangold (29th overall to Jets).

2004 NFL draft class

TEMPE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 2: Kick returner Chris Gamble #7 of Ohio State Buckeyes catches a pass during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats in the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl on January 2, 2004, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Gamble announced after the game that he will not return to OSU for his senior season and enter the NFL draft. The Buckeyes defeated the Wildcats 35-28. (Photo by Elsa /Getty Images)

First-Round Picks: 3

Top Three Round Picks: 7

Total Picks: 14

Most Notable Players

The 2004 draft class had many stars on the 2002 national championship-winning team. This includes Will Smith (18th overall to Saints), Chris Gamble (28th overall to Panthers), Michael Jenkins (29th overall to Falcons), Will Allen (111th overall to Buccaneers), and Craig Krenzel (148th overall to Bears).

2020 NFL draft class

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

First-Round Picks: 3

Top Three Round Picks: 7

Total Picks: 10

Most Notable Players

Ohio State’s 2020 draft class sent many future NFL starters to the league. Chase Young (second overall to Commanders), Jeff Okudah (third overall to Lions) were the headliners. The rest of the draft class included J.K. Dobbins (55th overall to Ravens), Davon Hamilton (73rd overall to Jaguars), Jonah Jackson (75th overall Lions), Malik Harrison (98th overall to Ravens), and Jordan Fuller (198th overall to Rams).

2017 NFL draft class

December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2) tackles Clemson Tigers running back Tavien Feaster (28) in the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

First-Round Picks: 3

Top Three Round Picks: 6

Total Picks: 7

Most Notable Players

All seven members of the 2017 draft class have gone on to make an impact on NFL teams. The first round saw three Buckeye defensive backs come off the board with Marshon Lattimore (11th overall to Saints), Malik Hooker (15th overall to Colts), and Gareon Conley (24th overall to Raiders). The rest of the draft included Curtis Samuel (40th overall to Panthers), Rawkwon McMillan (54th overall to Dolphins), Pat Elfein (70th overall to Vikings), and Noah Brown (239th overall to Cowboys).

