Ranking top five landing spots for free agent QB Andy Dalton, including Patriots

Andy Dalton is one of the best NFL quarterbacks on the free agent market, and there are several teams that should strongly consider signing him.

The 32-year-old veteran has never been an elite quarterback, but he does have almost a decade of starting experience and helped lead the Cincinnati Bengals to five playoff appearances in nine seasons.

Where are the best landing spots for Dalton after the Bengals released him Thursday? Let's rank the top five.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars reportedly are "among the teams interested" in Dalton, per the Cincinnati Enquirer, and it's easy to understand why. Gardner Minshew has shown flashes of brilliance as a rookie last season, but he's still very much an unknown entering 2020. Signing Dalton would give the Jaguars a competent, starting-caliber quarterback ready to step in if needed. In fact, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone told NFL Network on Thursday that his team might look at some of the veteran quarterbacks on the free agent market.



"He's our QB there's no doubt about it..but one of the things were doing, were still looking to make sure were upgraded at each position. There are some vets out there we might look at to bring in."@Jaguars HC Doug Marrone on Gardner Minshew. pic.twitter.com/RCRXaXGHQJ — GMFB (@gmfb) May 1, 2020

2. New England Patriots

The most likely starting quarterback to begin the post-Tom Brady era is 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham. The former Auburn star didn't see many reps in the 2019 regular season, but he did display signs of his impressive potential and ability throughout training camp, the preseason and regular season practices. New England didn't select a QB in the 2020 draft, which presumably was a vote of confidence in Stidham's talent. The only other quarterback on the Patriots depth chart -- besides the two undrafted free agent signings -- is Brian Hoyer. He's an OK backup, but not anywhere close to a quality starter. Bringing in Dalton would give the Patriots an experienced player capable of winning games in the event Stidham suffers an injury or isn't ready for the starting job. The Patriots could make the playoffs with Dalton if their defense plays well. The same cannot be said if Hoyer is the quarterback.



3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger, when healthy, is still one of the league's best quarterbacks. He even led the league with 5,129 passing yards just two years ago. Injuries have been a concern with Roethlisberger, though, and he's played just one full 16-game season since 2014. He played only two games last season, and Pittsburgh wasn't able to find a suitable replacement. Mason Rudolph and others failed to provide consistent production at the quarterback position, and as a result, Pittsburgh barely missed earning a wild card playoff spot by one game. Dalton has spent nine seasons in the AFC North, and this experience would help him make a smooth transition to the Steelers.



4. Tennessee Titans

The Titans surprised nearly everyone in 2019 by upsetting the defending champion New England Patriots and No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens before losing a hard-fought AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs. Tennessee brought back the league's rushing leader in running back Derrick Henry, as well as starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. They should again be a contender in the AFC. However, the Titans' depth and talent at quarterback after Tannehill is pretty bad. Logan Woodside and 2020 seventh-round draft pick Cole McDonald appear ready to battle it out for the backup job, and if that doesn't excite Titans fans, we don't blame them. Dalton is a far better option than either of those two young QBs.



5. New York Jets

The Jets haven't reached the playoffs since 2010, and they don't look any closer to ending that drought entering 2020. Franchise quarterback Sam Darnold is going into his third season, and the pressure is mounting for him to have a breakout campaign. Adding Dalton would give the Jets an experienced backup who's ready to step in if Darnold struggles or misses games due to injury. Creating a little competition for Darnold might actually benefit the young quarterback and give some more motivation to reach his true potential. And, of course, the Jets signing Dalton would also keep him away from the Patriots, who don't have a good backup quarterback behind Stidham.



