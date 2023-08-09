Ranking the top 7 quarterbacks in Polk County entering the 2023 football season

Trent Grotjan threw for 2,610 yards and 28 touchdowns last season, and Zach Pleuss threw for 1,596 yards and 14 touchdowns. The two quarterbacks led Lake Wales and Lakeland, respectively, to state championships.

So there's no doubt that an effective starting quarterback is one of the main cornerstones for playoff teams and state contenders.

Grotjan and Pleuss have graduated along with Winter Haven's Joe Tarver, who finished with more than 2,700 yards of total offense and led the Blue Devils to an 8-4 record. Yet despite the graduations, Lakeland, Lake Wales and Winter Haven all will field one of the top quarterbacks in the county again this season.

Here are the top quarterbacks in Polk County for the 2023 season.

Polk County's Top Seven Quarterbacks

Fort Meade (14) Carson Montsdeoca scrambles out of the pocket against Frostproof during first half action In Frostproof Fl Friday October 28,2022Ernst Peters/The Ledger

1. Carson Montsdeoca, Fort Meade

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior is one of the top baseball players in the county, but he also is one of the top football players. Montsdeoca has good size with a strong arm. Last season, after transferring to Fort Meade from Hardee, he completed 57.5 percent of his passes and threw for 1,497 yards and 24 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Lakeland quarterback Xander Smith looks to pass against Lake Minneola on Thursday night at Bryant Stadium.

2. Zander Smith, Lakeland

Smith gave Lakeland fans a glimpse of what the Dreadnaughts' passing game could look like this spring when he threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns on 11 of 17 passing with one interception. The one interception came on an apparent touchdown pass when the Lake Nona defensive back stole the ball from the Lakeland receiver. As a sophomore for Palmetto last season, Smith threw for 1,638 yards.

Ridge Community quarterback John Kostuch completes a pass in the firt quarter against Ridge Community on Saturday morning.

3. John Kostuch, Winter Haven

Kostuch kept Ridge Community a dangerous passing team last season even after Zach Pleuss transferred to Lakeland. In his first year as a starter, Kostuch, then a sophomore, threw for 1,758 yards with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He is now at Winter Haven where he'll replace Joe Tarver.

Auburndale quarterback Brycen Levidiotis throws a pass against Kathleen on Friday night at Bruce Canova Stadium.

4. Brycen Levidiotis, Lake Wales

Levidiotis takes over for Grotjan. He played the first half of last season for Auburndale and threw for nearly 700 yards in four games. Standing at 6 feet tall, he can see the field. While he's not a running quarterback, he still is mobile and can move around in the pocket and make accurate throws on the run. He possesses a strong arm but can also make the touch passes.

Davenport (3) Aiden George ithrows a pass against Lake Region defenders in first half action In Eagle Lake Fl. Friday October 14,2022Ernst Peters/The Ledger

5. Aiden George, Davenport

After playing wide receiver as a sophomore, George took over as the starting quarterback last season with mixed results. Although he completed just 43.8 percent of his passes and threw 15 interceptions, he still finished with 1,243 yards passing with 12 touchdowns. He also showed the ability to make plays with his feet by rushing for 364 yards and eight touchdowns.

6. Joel Morris, Lake Gibson

Morris came in as a highly touted freshman last season and had the luxury of learning behind senior Jackson Akins. Physically, he's in a better position to take over as the starter as he went from 6-1, 155 pounds to 6-2, 190 pounds. He's got a strong arm and is a good leader as he was voted a captain as a sophomore. Morris has the potential to surge to the top of this list.

7. Caden Marsh, Frostproof

Marsh comes to Frostproof with his father, head coach Richie Marsh, for his senior season. The backup at Toombs County, Marsh will run a spread option attack at Frostproof.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk County's top high school football quarterbacks for 2023