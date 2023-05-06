Ranking the top 6 candidates for Offensive Rookie of the Year

It seems that every year offensive rookies come in better prepared to contribute. The 2023 NFL draft class is no different with three quarterbacks ready to step in and start, at least two running backs, and upwards of four wide receivers. Who are the frontrunners for Offensive Player of the Year? Here are our top six.

1 - QB Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

2 - QB C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

3 - RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

4 - QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

5 - WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

6 - QB Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire