Ranking the top 5 wins from the Ed Orgeron era

It came as a surprise to many when LSU decided to part ways with coach Ed Orgeron midway through the 2021 season. The Tigers were less than two years removed from a national title win in 2019 under Oregeron’s guidance, but the pair of seasons that followed proved disappointing, and it was time for athletic director Scott Woodward to shake things up.

With that being said, Orgeron was a memorable coach, and his tenure featured many memorable moments, including the best season in program history.

As we await the first campaign under his replacement, former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, it would be fitting to take a look back at the most memorable moments from Orgeron’s time in Baton Rouge. Here are his five best wins, including a pair of honorable mentions.

Honorable Mention - LSU 45, Texas 38 (2019)

The Tigers began their title run in 2019 with a thrilling shootout win over the Longhorns in Austin. Texas ranked No. 9 at the time, and though the win looked less impressive by the end of the year as it finished 8-5, it was still a wild way to kick off the season. Quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Sam Ehlinger combined for 872 yards and eight touchdowns through the air.

Honorable Mention - LSU 40, UCF 32 (2018)

There were more impactful wins than this one that will come later on the list, but it’s easy to forget that the Knights had won 25-straight games entering the Fiesta Bowl after the 2018 season. Burrow finished with nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns, and after a pick-six early in the game where he took a major shot, he has never looked like the same player. Since that moment, he’s won a Heisman Trophy, become the first overall pick in the NFL draft and won an AFC title.

No. 5 - LSU 27, Auburn 23 (2017)

Even with a lackluster game from quarterback Danny Etling, LSU delivered a suffocating defensive performance to take down the No. 2 Tigers. Auburn would go on to win the SEC West, but a loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship ended its College Football Playoff hopes. We’ll never know exactly how things would have panned out, but the Tigers likely would have gotten in with a win over LSU. This game from an overall forgetful season is worth remembering if for no other reason than some good old rivalry schadenfreude.

No. 4 - LSU 37, Georgia 10 (2019)

With all of LSU’s big wins in 2019, the SEC Championship win over No. 4 Georgia seems to be forgotten a bit. It’s understandable why, as the Tigers absolutely rolled the Bulldogs. They forced an inefficient game from quarterback Jake Fromm while Burrow was his usual, nearly flawless self.

There was a debate about whether to include this win over UGA or LSU’s upset of the then-No. 2 Bulldogs from the prior year, but the latter came at home while the former was on a neutral site. Both were blowouts, but the win to give LSU its first conference title since 2011 gets the slight edge.

No. 3 - LSU 37, Florida 34 (2020)

Ah, the “Shoe Game.” This one isn’t exactly memorable for its impacts on LSU’s program but rather its impact on Florida. It was a disappointing 5-5 finish for the Tigers in 2020, but they managed to ruin the Gators’ year in the regular-season finale with a great game from true freshman quarterback Max Johnson.

After a 3rd and 10 play in which LSU couldn’t convert, UF cornerback Marco Wilson drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for tossing a cleat. That gave the Tigers a fresh set of downs, which they used to set up for a game-winning field goal.

Florida still won the SEC East and was just six points away from a likely CFP berth in a loss to Alabama in the conference title game, but if it hadn’t slipped up against LSU, it may have been in regardless.

No. 2 - LSU 46, Alabama 41 (2019)

I’ll be honest. It was really, really hard to not put this game at No. 1. In many ways, it’s one of the biggest wins in program history for the Tigers. LSU hadn’t won against Alabama since 2011, and the win in Tuscaloosa paved the way for the national title as it all but clinched a West division title.

Many contests are prematurely dubbed “games of the century” but this one lived up to the hype. The dual between Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa was exhilarating. Tagovailoa had a more productive game, but he also was less efficient and tossed an interception while Burrow was turnover free.

This was easily LSU’s most impressive win from the national title run, and there’s only one game even arguably more deserving of the top spot on this list.

No. 1 - LSU 42, Clemson 25 (2019)

Surprise, surprise. I know, it’s a bold choice. But really, the top game on this list couldn’t be anything other than the moment when Orgeron, Burrow and Co. reached the mountaintop.

It wasn’t as thrilling or even as emotionally weighty a game as the win over Alabama, but it was an absolutely dominant performance against a Clemson team that couldn’t keep up. In a dual between future first overall picks in Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, Burrow had the clear edge.

He threw for an unthinkable 465 yards and five touchdowns in what was arguably his best game from the entire campaign. LSU scored at the end of the first half to go up 11 at the break, and the game was never close after that.

The Orgeron era may have ended with a sour taste, but no one can take away the moment when LSU won its fourth national title in front of a mostly friendly crowd at the Superdome in New Orleans.

