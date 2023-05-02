Ranking the top 5 rookie wide receivers after the draft

By all accounts, the wide receiver class of the 2023 NFL draft was both highly talented at the top of the draft but still very deep. We all know what order the receivers went in but based on the draft here are our top five rookie receivers for the upcoming season. If you play fantasy football, these are the players to target.

1 - Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

2 - Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

3 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

4 - Jonathan Mingo, Carolina Panthers

5 - Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

