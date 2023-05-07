Ranking the top 5 rookie running backs after the draft

There is no more valuable position in fantasy football than running back. Managers typically want to horde running backs early and then fill in the rest of the team later in the draft. The 2023 NFL draft had a nice group of backs that could produce early. Which rookie running backs should you target in your draft? Here are our top five.

1 - Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

2 - Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

3 - Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

4- Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

5 - Devon Achane, Miami Dolphins

