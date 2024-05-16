Ranking our top 5 NFL schedule release videos (No. 1 really tickles our fancy)

It's the Super Bowl of subtle jabs and viral memes: NFL schedule release night.

In what has become a league-wide tradition, each team premiered a schedule release video to reveal their respective 17-game slate for the 2024 season on Wednesday.

We might be a bit biased, but the Cincinnati Bengals' video did not disappoint, featuring a cast of pee-wee football players in an intense game of mascot football against, you guessed it, a tribe of Bengals mascots. Cincinnati was joined by a slew of other creative promotional videos posted across the league.

We see you and we respect you, NFL social media staff. Though it's hard to pick, here are five of our favorite NFL schedule release videos from this year (apart from the Bengals, of course) ranked fifth to first place.

Movie buffs will love this "Good Will Hunting" style New England Patriots trailer featuring Patriots legends Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, coach Jerod Mayo and even a cameo from owner Robert Kraft.

Do you like schedules? pic.twitter.com/xxNTeCxFvv — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 16, 2024

Quarterback Josh Allen stars in this Buffalo Bills schedule release skit giving us all the Andy-Dwyer-vibes ("Parks and Recreation" fans will know).

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton stars in this taste test of classic dishes from all the Broncos' opposing cities. We have to give extra points for creativity and, of course, for the Cincinnati chili cameo.

The Los Angeles Rams cruise through every opposing team's city in this video-game-style video. The Easter eggs are nearly endless, but our favorite might have to go the Detroit Free Press cameo at the start.

5 o'clock on the dot, we're in our (schedule) drop top pic.twitter.com/oWuELM27wR — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 16, 2024

What can we say? We're suckers for a man-on-the-street video! The Tennessee Titans revived their widely-beloved schedule release style from last year and returned to Broadway to let the people of Nashville (poorly) reveal the schedule.

Back on Broadway with some help from a friend 🤣



2024 Titans Schedule Release presented by @shift4



📺: 2024 NFL Schedule release on @nflnetwork & ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/n4EN6DmC6t — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 16, 2024

