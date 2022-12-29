Ranking the Top 5 Jets Stories of 2022

Zach Wilson and Garrett Wilson / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

It's no secret that the Jets have had their share of struggles over the past decade-plus. But the 2022 season has seen the Baby Jets, as head coach Robert Saleh affectionately called them, grow up right before our eyes.

From a busy offseason to starting quarterback drama, here are our Top 5 Jets stories from 2022...

5. Mekhi Becton season-ending injury following conditioning saga

Mekhi Becton came in to the 2022 season with plenty to prove. After playing just one game during his second pro season due to a knee injury, Becton came into the new season with questions circulating about his weight and conditioning.

To answer back, Becton wore a T-shirt reading “Big Bust” along with other demeaning descriptors to a June news conference, saying that he was going to make his doubters “eat their words” with his play.

But unfortunately for the 2020 first-round pick, Becton never got that opportunity, as he suffered an avulsion fracture of his right knee cap during training camp.

The Jets have obviously invested significant resources in Becton, and while the team certainly wants him to be their stalwart left tackle for the foreseeable future, the Louisville product has not been able to stay on the field the last two seasons, adding intrigue to what the future might hold for the one-time No. 11 overall pick.

4. Underrated addition of D.J. Reed

The Jets added a variety of players on both sides of the ball this past offseason. And while the group was headlined by drafting key rookies like Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, and adding offensive pieces like C.J. Uzomah and Laken Tomlinson, perhaps the move that flew under the radar the most was the addition of D.J. Reed in free agency.

Reed, who split his first four seasons with the 49ers and Seahawks, signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Jets in March. And while Gardner has generated most of the headlines during his lockdown rookie season, Reed has also been a revelation during his first year in New York. He's proven himself as an outstanding complement to Gardner, giving the Jets one of the best cornerback duos in the league.

The Jets have also gotten strong safety play in 2022, thanks to another astute addition in Jordan Whitehead and having a healthy Lamarcus Joyner, giving the Jets one of the best overall secondaries in the NFL.



Oct 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

3. Breece Hall -- a star in the making

GM Joe Douglas and company knocked it out of the park with their three first-round selections, but the hot streak didn’t end there. With the 36th overall pick, the Jets selected Iowa State running back Breece Hall, the first of his position group to come off the board.

Hall’s rookie season began with his being part of a running back by committee, splitting carries and playing time with Michael Carter. But as time went on, it became clear that Hall was ready to be the bell cow in the Jets backfield. He scored touchdowns in four consecutive games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos, showcasing a tantalizing mix of power and explosiveness. His best game came against the Packers in Week 6, as he gashed the Green Bay defense for 116 yards on 20 carries (both season bests).

He was on his way to another outstanding performance against the Broncos in Week 7, when he rushed for 72 yards on just four carries, including a 62-yard touchdown, but his season unfortunately came to an end that day when he suffered a torn left ACL in the win.

Still, Hall rushed for 463 yards on 80 carries, averaging a whopping 5.8 yards per carry with four touchdowns.

The future appears very bright for the 21-year-old star in the making.

The Jets came into the 2022 NFL Draft with two first round draft picks, including a pick from Seattle acquired in the Jamal Adams trade. Then, thanks to some draft night wheeling and dealing, the Jets ended up moving back into the first round to make a third selection within the draft’s first 26 picks.

And it looks like the Jets hit on all three.

With the fourth pick, the Jets took Sauce Gardner out of Cincinnati and then addressed the offensive side by selecting Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson with the 10th pick. Both players came in and instantly looked to be playing like seasoned pros rather than rookies, and there’s a good chance that Gardner and Wilson end up winning Defensive and Offensive Rookie of the Year, respectively.

Johnson hasn’t been a slouch, either, despite playing in a much more limited role. The Florida State product, playing as a situational pass-rusher, has 2.5 sacks this season, but his playing time has jumped as the season’s gone on, and he’s also contributed on special teams.

Douglas had a prime opportunity to bring in an influx of young talent in the 2022 draft, and it seems like that’s exactly what he did.



1. Zach Wilson benched mid-season, future unknown

Whenever a team invests a first-round draft pick in a quarterback, there’s an expectation – fair or unfair – that he will be the new face of the franchise. And when that player is selected second overall, those expectations skyrocket even higher.

So when the Jets decided to bench Zach Wilson seven games into his second season and 20 games into his pro career, it sent a message that these Jets want to, and are ready to, win now.

Wilson led the Jets to five wins in his first seven starts of the season, but his 55.6 completion percentage and 4:5 TD-INT ratio were nothing to write home about. So after Wilson’s 77-yard passing performance against the Patriots, head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets brain trust made the bold decision to bench Wilson in favor for Mike White. With the Jets sitting at 6-4, Saleh said the decision came down to wanting Wilson to clean up some of his fundamentals, with the “full intent” being to play Wilson again in 2022.



Wilson did get his shot again when White suffered an injury, but it appears that Gang Green will look for another quarterback for 2023.