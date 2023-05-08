New ranking of top 32 starting NFL QBs has Patriots' Mac Jones way too low

New ranking of top 32 starting NFL QBs has Mac Jones way too low originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones should already have enough motivation to enjoy a bounce-back season for the New England Patriots in 2023, but if he wants/needs any more bulletin-board material, he should print out a copy of CBS Sports' latest ranking of the top 32 NFL starting quarterbacks and tape it to the inside of his locker at Gillette Stadium.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports ranked Jones 29th out of 32 starting quarterbacks. The only quarterbacks ranked lower than Jones were, from No. 30 to No. 32, Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Desmond Ridder of the Atlanta Falcons and Sam Howell of the Washington Commanders.

Here are a couple notable quarterbacks ranked ahead of Jones:

Stroud, Richardson and Young are all rookies. They've never played a single snap and neither player has a good supporting cast around him. Richardson completed just 53.8 percent of his passes for Florida last season.

Love has thrown 83 passes in 10 appearances over three seasons since being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He'll get an opportunity to start in 2023 as the post-Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay begins, but he's still very much an unknown.

Pickett showed some potential as a rookie for the Steelers last season, but he threw just seven touchdown passes with nine interceptions in 13 games -- not very impressive.

We could debate Ryan Tannehill vs. Mac Jones, too. We pretty much know what Tannehill is at this point in his career. He's a good, but not great quarterback, and not someone who will be the starter for a Super Bowl-winning team.

Did Jones have a bad season in 2022? Absolutely. He was hampered by an ankle injury that forced him to miss three games, but he also failed to meet expectations when he was on the field. In fairness, the offensive coaching staff was a mess. That problem likely will be fixed with the offseason hiring of Bill O'Brien as the new offensive coordinator.

But Jones showed as a rookie in 2021 that he's a quality starting quarterback with plenty of upside. In fact, you could argue that Jones -- who threw for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions -- was a top 15 QB that season.

With a new OC and better weapons around him, Jones is a good bet to bounce back and have a strong 2023 campaign.