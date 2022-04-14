Ranking the top 30 most intriguing Week 1 college football games in 2022

The 2022 college football season will kick off Aug. 27 with Week 0.

Week 1 is set to kick off Sept. 1 and will conclude Sept. 5.

Tennessee will host Ball State at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 1. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the matchup.

The contest was originally scheduled for Sept. 3.

The Vols finished 7-6 (4-4 SEC) during Josh Heupel’s first season in 2021 as head coach. The 2022 season will feature renovations to Neyland Stadium.

Following the announcement of Tennessee hosting Ball State on Sept. 1, Vols Wire ranks the top 30 most intriguing games for Week 1.

The top 30 Week 1 games are listed below. Western Kentucky at Hawaii was ranked No. 30 before Tennessee moved its season opener to a Thursday.

30. Ball State at Tennessee (Sept. 1)

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during 2022 spring football practices. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

29. Miami-Ohio at Kentucky (Sept. 3)

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops watches his team from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

28. Georgia State at South Carolina (Sept. 3)

Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks raises a rooster following his team’s 38-21 victory in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

27. SMU at North Texas (Sept. 3)

New SMU football coach Rhett Lashlee speaks during an introductory NCAA college football news conference in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Lashlee had been Miami’s offensive coordinator for two seasons after serving in the same role for the Mustangs in 2018 and 2019. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

26. Texas State at Nevada (Sept. 3)

Nov. 20, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Texas State Bobcats head coach Jake Spavital on the sidelines in the fourth quarter during a game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

25. Arizona at San Diego State (Sept. 3)

Dec 21, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke holds up the trophy after the game against the UTSA Roadrunners during the 2021 Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

24. Memphis at Mississippi State (Sept. 3)

Oct 30, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach watches during the first quarter of the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

23. Virginia Tech at Old Dominion (Sept. 2)

Old Dominion head football coach Ricky Rahne on the sidelines during the game against MTSU on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. © HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

22. Bowling Green at UCLA (Sept. 3)

Nov 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

21. Kent State at Washington (Sept. 3)

Kalen DeBoer speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Seattle to introduce him as the new head NCAA college football coach at the University of Washington. DeBoer has spent the past two seasons as head football coach at Fresno State. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

20. BYU at South Florida (Sept. 3)

Kalani Sitake head coach of the BYU Cougars talks with Jeff Scott head coach of the South Florida Bulls before the start of their game September 25, 2021 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

19. North Carolina State at East Carolina (Sept. 3)

Oct. 30, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren (in black) leads his team onto the field prior to a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

18. North Carolina at Appalachian State (Sept. 3)

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown talks to the players and NFL scouts at the start of the event during Pro Day, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

17. TCU at Colorado (Sept. 2)

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati, right, and new NCAA college football head coach Sonny Dykes pose with a team jersey during an introductory news conference for Dykes in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

16. Tulsa at Wyoming (Sept. 3)

Dec. 21, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Wyoming Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl and AD Tom Burman hold the trophy for winning the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium. Wyoming beats Kent State 52-38. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

15. Houston at UTSA (Sept. 3)

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen during the trophy presentation after defeating Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. © Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

14. Louisiana Tech at Missouri (Sept. 1)

Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz of the Missouri Tigers watches from the bench during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

13. Clemson versus Georgia Tech (Sept. 5, Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

April 9, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during the first quarter of the 2022 Orange vs White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

12. Louisville at Syracuse (Sept. 3)

Coach Scott Satterfield looks over his team during practice at Cardinal Stadium on Sunday, April 3, 2021.© Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

11. Illinois at Indiana (Sept. 2)

Oct. 16, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen yells to pump up. His team during warmups before the match against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

10. Rutgers at Boston College (Sept. 2)

Nov. 20, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley leads his team to the field for their game against the Florida State Seminoles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

9. Army at Coastal Carolina (Sept. 3)

Dec. 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell lifts the trophy in celebration with his team after defeating the Northern Illinois Huskies during in the 2021 Cure Bowl game at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

8. Boise State at Oregon State (Sept. 3)

Nov. 20, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith celebrates after a 24-10 win over Arizona State Sun Devils at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

7. Utah at Florida (Sept. 3)

Florida coach Billy Napier watches his quarterbacks, including Anthony Richardson (15), during the NCAA college football team’s practice Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

6. Cincinnati at Arkansas (Sept. 3)

Nov. 20, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell during the Senior Ceremony prior to the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

5. Penn State at Purdue (Sept. 1)

Penn State head coach James Franklin, right, talks with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm before an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

4. LSU versus Florida State (Sept. 4, Caesars Superdome)

LSU Football held its first spring practice of the season under new Head Coach Brian Kelly. Thursday, March 24, 2022. © Andre Broussard/ Special to The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

3. Notre Dame at Ohio State (Sept. 3)

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads a spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center in Columbus on March 22, 2022. © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

2. Georgia versus Oregon (Sept. 3, Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Dec. 7, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to defensive coordinator Dan Lanning against the LSU Tigers in the third quarter in the 2019 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

1. West Virginia at Pittsburgh (Sept. 1)

November 25, 2011; Morgantown,WV, USA: West Virginia Mountaineers fans hold up a sign against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USPRESSWIRE

