Ranking the top 25 players on Raiders roster: 21-25

With training camp right around the corner, let’s take a look at the top 25 players on the Raiders roster. For these purposes, we do this countdown style, starting at the bottom of the top.

25. LB Divine Deablo

(AP Photo/John Munson)

Deablo stepped up as a rookie, taking former start Cory Littleton’s snaps late in the season and proving he was a better option. The former college safety Deablo would start five games and compile 45 tackles.

Littleton was cut this offseason and Deablo will compete to keep his starting outside linebacker job.

24. LB Jayon Brown

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New to the team, Brown is considered among the frontrunners to secure a starting linebacker spot alongside Denzel Perryman. Brown is coming off a season with his fewest appearances (10) and starts (6) of his career.

But prior to that, he was a full-time starter in Tennessee, including a career-high six sacks in 2018 and a career-high 105 tackles in 2019. While adding eight pass breakups per season.

23. G John Simpson

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Simpson stepped in as the starter, replacing the injured Richie Incognito last season. He would prove reliable, starting all 17 games. It’s tough to say if he is the long-term answer, but for now, the Raiders will cling to whatever dependability they can muster along that line.

22. S Johnathan Abram

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Abram put up a career-high 116 tackles last season, despite being lost to a shoulder injury for the second time in his career. Still, this offseason, the Raiders opted not to pick up Abram’s fifth-year option.

Despite being the cheapest of the three players up for it. He was a serviceable starter in 2021, but has never played up to his own hype as a rookie.

21. DT Johnathan Hankins

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Hankins is coming off a down year with just 38 combined tackles and one tackle for loss. He was a late re-signing in free agency with the more highly touted Quentin Jefferson leaving to sign in Seattle.

Still, Hankins can be a lane clogger at the nose and figures to be the starter this season.

