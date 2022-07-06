Ranking the top 25 players on Raiders roster: 16-20

We continue with out countdown of the top 25 players on the Raiders roster. Now we enter the top 20 where we get a better feel for just how talented the Raiders roster is (or is not).

20. C Andre James

For the most part, James played serviceable, albeit, replacement level football as the Raiders’ starting center last season. The former college tackle showed some flashes of athleticism in getting downfield as a blocker, but wasn’t a consistent performer in terms of his assignments.

He will have some competition for the job this season from rookie third-round pick Dylan Parham.

19. WR Keelan Cole

The former undrafted free agent out of Kentucky Wesleyan burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2017, putting up 748 yards on 42 catches. While he hasn’t reached those receiving yard numbers since then, he’s played fairly well. Especially when you consider he dealt with terrible QB play in Jacksonville for four years and then more terrible QB play with the Jets last season.

Despite this, his past two seasons have seen him put up a career-high in catches (55) and touchdowns (5) in 2020 and his best yards-per-catch numbers (16.0) since his rookie season (17.8).

18. CB Trayvon Mullen

After starting the final ten games of his rookie season, Mullen has been pegged as the starting outside corner for the Raiders heading into each of the past two seasons.

He had a very good 2020 season, picking off two passes, and knocking down 14 more, but injuries cost him most of last season. He will have some competition for his job this year, but if he can return to his 2020 form, he should retain his spot.

17. DT Bilal Nichols

After letting their best interior pass rushers leave in free agency, the team replaced them with Nichols. A full-time starter the past three seasons for the Bears, Nichols has put 11 career sacks.

He was overshadowed on the Bears’ interior defensive line by Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman and the Raiders brass is hoping they got a diamond in the rough.

16. G Denzelle Good

The ‘unsung hero’ of the 2020 season when he stepped in at three different positions, including right tackle, was the entrenched starting right guard heading into last season. That ended in the first game when he was lost for the season with a knee injury.

Even now, he is the best offensive lineman the Raiders have not named Kolton Miller. Good has been out while rehabbing an injury this offseason but is expected to step right in as the first-team right guard when he is healthy again come training camp.

