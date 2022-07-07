Ranking the top 25 players on Raiders roster: 11-15

Keeping it going, we move into the top 15 in our countdown of the top 25 Raiders players.

15. RB Kenyan Drake

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

He’s been seemingly underutilized on this Raiders roster. That being said, despite having relatively fresh legs, he hasn’t really blown the doors off things when he’s gotten the ball in his hands.

He managed a passable four yards per carry and a total of three touchdowns (one receiving). He averaged four yards per carry in 2020 as well but had ten rushing touchdowns. He must prove this season he’s more than just an overpriced luxury item.

14. CB Rock Ya-Sin

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

When the Raiders knew they were going to land Chandler Jones, they looked to get something in return for Yannick Ngakoue. What they got was Rock Ya-Sin in a trade with the Colts. The former second-round pick has appeared in 41 games and started 29 in the past three seasons in Indianapolis.

13. S Trevon Moehrig

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The former Jim Thorpe Award winner comes with large expectations heading into his second season in the NFL. He was one of just two safeties in last year’s draft to be a full-time rookie starter.

12. RB Josh Jacobs

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Staying healthy has been an issue for Jacobs. But even despite being banged up a lot, he tends to play his best football as the season goes along. He’s one of the best backs in the league in terms of breaking tackles. Where he lacks is in his breakaway speed.

Last season he put a career-low 872 yards rushing (four yards per carry), but a career-high as a receiver with 54 catches for 348 yards. Mostly, if you think 12th on the roster seems low for Jacobs, don’t blame him, blame the talent atop the roster.

11. P AJ Cole

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders’ only first-team All-Pro. He averaged 50 yards per punt. Only one Raiders punter has ever done that — Shane Lechler. Also like Lechler, Cole did an outstanding job as the team’s holder.

Story continues

[listicle id=94189]

1

1