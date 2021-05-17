Ranking the top 25 players on Raiders roster: 21-25

Last week, the Raiders officially completed their 90-man offseason roster. With OTA’s beginning soon, we thought it would be a good time to rank the Raiders roster, counting down the top 25. Let’s get it started.

25. SS Johnathan Abram

The 2019 first round pick barely sneaks inside the top 25. After missing his entire rookie season with a shoulder injury, he had a rough second season. His lack of discipline in coverage and poor angles as a tackler allowed many big plays.

He did show enough flashes that there is reason to hope that he can eliminate some of his freelancing with a simplified defensive scheme. He can still lay the big hit and this Raiders defense his fiery presence could be key to this defense stepping up this season.

24. RT Alex Leatherwood

The rookie first round pick has been pegged as the day one starter at right tackle. It’s no sure bet he will be the answer there. Many people think he’s a better fit at guard. He will be given the chance to hold down the tackle job, but even if he can’t, he has the makings of a potentially very good guard. And that alone lands him on this list.

23. FB Alec Ingold

The former undrafted free agent is good for at least a handful of big time run blocks each week. For the most part the fullback is a lost art form in the NFL, but not in Gruden’s offense. Ingold even was the recipient of the Gruden special Spider-2-Y-Banana play for a touchdown last season.

22. WR Henry Ruggs III

The top receiver taken in the 2020 draft became the most disappointing receiver taken in the 2020 draft. He rare speed rarely showed up as he had trouble shaking defenders, let alone creating separation. He would catch 26 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns. He was considered a project when he was drafted and will still get the chance to prove he can be the number one receiver.

21. DE Clelin Ferrell

The team’s pick at fourth overall in the 2019 draft, Ferrell has not come near living up to that. Thus far, he hasn’t really lived up to that of a mid-first round pick where he was projected to go, putting up just 6.5 sacks in two seasons.

He has had some moments of decent play, both against the run and the pass. He may never live up to his draft status, but he could prove to at least be worthy of being a full time starter.

