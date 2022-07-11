Ranking the top 25 players on Raiders roster: 1-5

This is it. The final countdown (duhnuhnuhh duhhh, duhnuhnuh duh duhhh). We have reached the top five players on the Raiders roster. Those players are expected to make the difference between whether the Raiders can hang with the best teams in the league or not. Let’s get to it and finish this thing off.

5. WR Hunter Renfrow

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Slot Machine ran into the Raiders record books last season, catching the second most passes in a season (103) by a wide receiver in Raiders history. Behind only Hall of Famer Tim ‘Mr Raider’ Brown (104). His dependability and route running abilities are well known across the league now, which makes it rather ironic how many articles came out saying he was “underrated”.

Renfrow headed to his first Pro Bowl last season and knowing how much Josh McDaniels loves utilizing slot receivers in his offense, I’d expect Renfrow will be headed back to the Pro Bowl again after this season.

4. ED Chandler Jones

Jones has had double-digit sacks in each of his full seasons in the NFL dating back to 2013. This includes 10.5 sacks and 26 QB hits last season which earned him a trip to his fourth Pro Bowl.

At 32 years of age, he is on the downside of his career, which means it may be difficult to expect he will outplay his numbers last season. Either way, he’s still among the league’s best pass rushers.

3. TE Darren Waller

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Two seasons ago, he set a new Raiders record with 107 catches in a season. It was also his second straight season surpassing 1100 yards.

Injuries upended his chances of doing it a third time last season, but he’s still considered among the top three tight ends in the league. Only Travis Kelce and George Kittle can lay a sure claim to being better.

2. ED Maxx Crosby

(AP Photo/John Munson)

Over 100 pressures last season. That’s insane. He reached the QB for 30 QB hits and eight sacks as well. Crosby got a big-time new contract this offseason as a certified star with already 25 sacks under his belt and just entering his prime.

Story continues

1. WR Davante Adams



A new leader in the clubhouse has arrived. Perhaps the best receiver in the league has entered the building, acquired in a trade from the Packers.

An All-Pro the past two seasons and a Pro Bowler the past five, he is still playing his best football, making him the best player on this roster.

[listicle id=94193]

1

1