Ranking the top 25 players in the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff is set to begin on Jan. 1. The four programs that will compete for a national title this season are Alabama, Michigan, Texas, and Washington.

There is no denying the fact that there is plenty of talent in each program. Each team uses its talent differently and rightfully so. It is what has gotten each program to the point where they can fight for a national championship.

Whether it’s flashy playmakers on the offensive side of the ball or defensive strongholds, there are some key contributors on all four teams.

Roll Tide Wire ranks the top 25 players in the College Football Playoff.

Washington CB Jabbar Muhammad

2023 Stats: 42 Tackles / 2 SKS / 10 PDs / 3 INTs

One of the bright spots on Washington’s defense has been its secondary. The Huskies’ secondary is led by cornerback Jabbar Muhammad. The junior has been one of the more consistent defensive backs in the PAC-12 this season. He also leads the Huskies with three interceptions. Muhammad will continue to be a key player for Washington in the College Football Playoff.

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy

2023 Stats: 74.2 CMP% / 2,630 Passing Yds / 19 Passing TDs / 4 INTs / 57 CAR / 146 Rush Yds / 3 Rush TDs

The Wolverines have had a lot of success this season on offense. A lot of that success stems from the play of junior quarterback JJ McCarthy. The Illinois native has been an effective passer and has made enough plays with his legs to keep the Wolverines offense afloat. His play during the College Football Playoff could determine how far Michigan makes it in the postseason.

Michigan DE Jaylen Harrell

2023 Stats: 28 Tackles / 6.5 Sacks

Michigan has been known for producing some of the top defensive ends in college football. That has been the case this season with Wolverines defensive end Jaylen Harrell. The Florida native has made a living in opposing teams’ backfields this season. Harrell ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 6.5 sacks.

Washington DE Bralen Trice

2023 Stats: 41 Tackles / 5 Sacks

One cannot help but notice the impact that Washington defensive end Bralen Trice has on a game. The Arizona native has been a force up front for the Huskies. Trice has been the anchor on Washington’s defensive line this season. He will need to continue to make things difficult for opponents for the Huskies to have success on defense moving forward.

Michigan WR Roman Wilson

2023 Stats: 41 REC / 662 Receiving Yds / 11 Receiving TDs

Usually, when people think about Michigan’s playmakers, they think of running backs Blake Corum or Donovan Edwards. However, one player who has provided a sizable spark for the Wolverines this season has been wide receiver Roman Wilson. He ranks first on the team with 11 receiving touchdowns and is the go-to guy in the wide receiver room.

Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe

2023 Stats: 59 Tackles / 7 Sacks

After suffering a medical injury that cost him to sit out his senior season, Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe chose to return for one more year. He has been everything that the Crimson Tide could have possibly asked for. Eboigbe has been an anchor along the interior of Alabama’s defensive line. His seven sacks are a career-high. He has certainly created a lot of value for himself and will look to continue to do so in the College Football Playoff.

Michigan CB Mike Sainristil

2023 Stats: 30 Tackles / 2 Sacks / 6 PDs / 5 INTs / 151 Yds / 2 TDs

Michigan is well-known for having one of the premier defenses in the country. One player who has performed at a high level this season has been senior cornerback Mike Sainristil. The Maine native has led the way on the back end with five interceptions.

Texas DL T'Vondre Sweat

2023 Stats: 42 Tackles / 2 Sacks / 5 PDs

When you think of Texas’ defensive line, the first player that comes to mind is likely senior defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat. The product of the Lonestar state has been sensational this season. He has been difficult to block and has helped the Longhorns stop the run and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Texas will need Sweat to be on his A-game in the College Football Playoff.

Alabama WR Jermaine Burton

2023 Stats: 35 REC / 777 Receiving Yds / 8 Receiving TDs

One of the more underrated and overlooked wide receivers in college football is Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton. The Georgia transfer has been the go-to receiver for the Crimson Tide in critical situations this season. Burton has paved the way for success at the position this season and has led by example. Alabama will depend on Burton a lot in the postseason given his experience and playmaking ability.

Alabama OLB Chris Braswell

2023 Stats: 41 Tackles / 8 Sacks / 1 INT / 28 Yds / 1 TD

After waiting three years for his turn, Alabama outside linebacker Chris Braswell has proven why he is one of the top pass rushers in the country. The former five-star has wreaked havoc in opposing teams’ backfield this season. He and teammate Dallas Turner have made things very difficult for opposing offensive linemen. Braswell will be called on early and often for the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff.

Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.

2023 Stats: 63 Tackles / 2 Sacks / 5 PDs

Last season, LSU linebacker Harold Perkins burst onto the scene as a true freshman linebacker. This season it has been Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. The Texas native has been a tackling machine this season for the Longhorns. Hill Jr. has been a key player for Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense this season and will continue to be moving forward.

Texas WR Adonai Mitchell

2023 Stats: 51 REC / 813 Receiving Yds / 10 Receiving TDs

In one season at Texas, junior wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has taken the Big 12 by storm. The former Georgia Bulldog has made quite the name for himself. While many have overshadowed the Texas native, he has been a reliable option as a pass-catcher. Texas will likely target Mitchell a lot in the postseason.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers

2023 Stats: 70.7 CMP% / 3,161 Passing Yds / 21 Passing TDs / 6 INTs / 51 CAR / 21 Rushing Yds / 5 Rushing TDs

The glue that holds everything together in Texas’ offense is redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers. The Texas native has been as proficient and productive of a passer as there is in college football this season. He can distribute the ball evenly among his targets. His play will go a long way in determining how the Longhorns perform in the College Football Playoff.

Alabama OT JC Latham

Offensive linemen seem to always get overlooked. It is hard to overlook Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham. The projected first-round pick has been stout at right tackle this season for the Crimson Tide. As a junior, Latham allowed two sacks in 408 pass sets which is remarkable, to say the least. He has been unmovable up front. It will be interesting to see if he can continue that success.

Texas WR Xavier Worthy

2023 Stats: 73 REC / 969 Receiving Yds / 5 Receiving TDs / 4 Carries / 35 Rushing Yds

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been captivating as a wide receiver ever since his freshman season. The California native continuously makes things look easy. His natural speed and route-running ability make him one of the most difficult wide receivers to guard in college football. He is a threat to score every time he touches the ball and has done just that in Austin this season.

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

2023 Stats: 27 Tackles / 7 PDs

A semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, junior cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry seems to make things look easy week in and week out against some of the SEC’s best wide receivers. The junior has been a starter at Alabama since his freshman season. He seems to thrive in man coverage and is rarely targeted oftentimes. McKinstry has also contributed this season as a punt returner. Alabama expects McKinstry to play a pivotal role during the postseason.

Alabama CB Terrion Arnold

2023 Stats: 61 Tackles / 1 Sacks / 1 FF / 11 PDs / 5 INTs / 69 Yds

A lot of people had Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry penciled in as the top cornerback on Alabama’s defense. That has not been the case this season. Redshirt sophomore Terrion Arnold has stolen the spotlight. The Florida native has been stellar throughout the season. He leads the Crimson Tide with five interceptions and has been one of many bright spots in Alabama’s secondary.

Texas LB Jaylan Ford

2023 Stats: 91 Tackles / 1 Sacks / 2 PDs / 2 INTs / 5 Yds / 1 FF / 1 FR

One of the nation’s top linebackers this season has been Texas senior Jaylan Ford. The native of Frisco, Texas has certainly come into his own throughout his college career. He is as valuable of a player as any in this year’s College Football Playoff. He has a knack for getting to the ball and making plays to help the Longhorns win games.

Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk

2023 Stats: 60 REC / 1,000 Receiving Yds / 8 Receiving TDs / 3 CAR / 31 RuYds / 1 RuTD

The Huskies are led at the skill position by fellow wide receivers Rome Odunze and sophomore Ja’Lynn Polk. Polk has been as active of a wide receiver as there is in the College Football Playoff. He and Odunze both have. Polk is a 1,000-yard receiver. He has been one of the go-to targets for Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Alabama Safety Caleb Downs

2023 Stats: 99 Tackles / 3 PDs / 2 INTs / 1 FF / 1 FR

Oftentimes, Alabama’s leading tackler is not a freshman. That is rarely the case. Well, it was this season. True freshman safety Caleb Downs leads the Crimson Tide this season with 99 tackles. He has been an every-down player for Kevin Steele’s defense. Downs can play back deep, walk up, or play at the line of scrimmage. It simply does not matter. He will find ways to make plays.

Michigan RB Blake Corum

2023 Stats: 218 Carries / 1,028 Rushing Yds / 24 Rushing TDs / 14 REC / 82 Receiving Yds

There is not a more productive tailback in college football than Michigan senior Blake Corum. The do-it-all running back has carried the load for the Wolverines in the backfield this season. He has the perfect blend of size and strength to make it difficult for opposing defenses to neutralize him. Michigan would not be where they are without Corum. He leads by example and makes things a ton easier on Michigan’s play-caller when he is having success on the ground, which is the case 90% of the time.

Washington WR Rome Odunze

2023 Stats: 81 REC / 1,428 Receiving Yds / 13 Receiving TDs / 2 Carries / 37 Rushing Yds / 1 Rushing TD

Wide receivers Ja’Lynn Polk and Rome Odunze have been as productive of a duo as we have seen in a long time at the college level. Odunze seems almost unguardable at times. His speed and size are rare to find and present a lot of matchup problems for opposing secondaries. Odunze will need to continue to produce for the Huskies in the College Football Playoff if they want a chance at winning a national title.

Alabama OLB Dallas Turner

2023 Stats: 50 Tackles / 9 Sacks / 2 FFs

An uber-talented pass rusher is one way to describe Alabama outside linebacker Dallas Turner. The native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida has been sensational for the Crimson Tide this season. He has a team-high nine sacks and has affected games this season in a multitude of ways. Turner can aid in stopping the run or effectively rush the passer. It doesn’t matter. He will find ways to impact the game in a meaningful manner.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

2023 Stats: 65.5 CMP% / 2,718 Passing Yds / 36 Passing TDs / 6 INTs / 140 Carries / 648 Rushing Yds / 12 Rushing TDs

Coming into the season, a lot of people were skeptical as to how Alabama’s quarterback battle would pan out. By Week 4, the questions and concerns were answered. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe took the reigns and ran with them. The Texas native has performed at an elite level ever since he won the starting job. His ability to push the ball down the field and make plays with his legs only increases his ranking on this list. Alabama would not be where they are without Milroe.

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

2023 Stats: 65.9 CMP% / 4,218 Passing Yds / 33 Passing TDs / 9 INTs / 29 CAR / -18 Rushing Yds / 3 Rushing TDs

The No. 1 ranked player in our top 25 rankings goes to Washington quarterback and Heisman trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr. The Florida native has displayed his raw arm talent throughout the entirety of the season. He is one of the leading reasons why Washington was able to reach the College Football Playoff. He has been a leader and someone that the Huskies depend on time and time again to make big plays. He is well-deserving of the No. 1 spot.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire