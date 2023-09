We are at the midway point of the 2023 Alabama high school football season. And as we begin Week 5, River Region programs have entered the most important stretch of the year.

Here's a ranking of the top 25 Montgomery-area high school football teams, as chosen by The Montgomery Advertiser heading into Week 5. Current records are in parentheses followed by classification.

Montgomery Catholic (5-0) Class 4A Trinity (5-0) Class 3A Saint James (4-1) Class 3A Auburn (4-1) Class 7A G.W. Carver (4-1) Class 6A Elmore County (3-1) Class 5A Holtville (3-1) Class 5A Pike Road (3-2) Class 6A B.T. Washington (3-2) Class 3A Prattville Christian (2-2) Class 3A Alabama Christian (2-2) Class 3A Sidney Lanier (2-2) Class 6A Stanhope Elmore (2-2) Class 6A Wetumpka (2-3) Class 6A Montgomery Academy (2-3) Class 4A Park Crossing (2-3) Class 6A Billingsley (2-2) Class 1A Prattville (1-3) Class 7A Percy Julian (1-3) Class 7A Calhoun (1-4) Class 1A Tallassee (1-4) Class 5A Marbury (1-4) Class 5A Autaugaville (1-4) Class 1A JAG (0-5) Class 7A Central-Hayneville (1-3) Class 1A

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Ranking the top 25 Montgomery-Area high school football teams entering Week 5