Ranking the Top 25 free agents of the 2020 NBA offseason

The most unique offseason in NBA history is underway.

The NBA officially wrapped up its 2019-20 campaign on Oct. 11 after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals and may begin the following season in January 2021.

That means free agency will take place in the fall and winter rather than the heat of summer.

Will teams be willing to pay up for premium talent as COVID-19 continues to impact their bottom lines? That depends on what talent is out there.

Here's a look at the 2020 NBA free agency class, led by superstar Anthony Davis.