Ranking the top 23 running backs in the NFL for the 2023 season

The Atlanta Falcons may not do well in the standings this year on account of their poor QB situation. However, fans can be sure they’re going to run the ball well. Atlanta dominates our list of the top 23 running backs in the NFL today, landing three players in our rankings – including one in the top five. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks have one current back on the list and one former first-round draft pick who made the cut.

Here’s how we rank the top 23 running backs in the league going into the 2023 season, including a couple who are still free agents.

There will only ever be one Marshawn Lynch. However, the closest thing there is in the NFL today is Nick Chubb, who shares his remarkable ability to break tackles and pile on yards after contact. Last season Chubb carried the ball over 300 times, totaling 1,525 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns. Already a four-time Pro Bowler, Chubb should have several more strong seasons left in him, as he’s just 27 years old.

It was difficult to deny Christian McCaffrey the top spot here, because he’s always been one of the league’s best all-around backs when he’s healthy. What sets CMC apart is his pass-catching and YAC ability. Last year he posted 52 catches, 464 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver. He added another 746 yards and six scores on the ground. The kicker? That was only in the 11 games he played with the 49ers after getting traded from the Panthers.

3. Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

Usually when we include rookies in our positional rankings we put them at the bottom because we simply don’t know how they’re going to work out at the next level. In this case, we have never been more sure that a prospect is going to be just fine in the NFL. Injuries can derail any career, but if Bijan Robinson stays healthy he’s practically guaranteed to be a superstar, and it won’t take him long to get there, either. In three years at Texas Robinson averaged 6.3 yards per carry and scored 33 touchdowns.

Pro Football Focus graded Josh Jacobs out as the best running back in the entire league last season. It should only have come as a surprise to those who hadn’t seen him balling out under the radar the previous three years. Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653 yards last season. However, it took 340 carries to get there. Fans should expect a drop-off after that heavy of a workload but Jacobs should still be performing at a top-five level.

It feels crazy to rank Derrick Henry this low given everything he’s accomplished in his career. Then again, it’s clear he’s lost at least half a step since he was in his prime. Nevertheless, Henry still managed to rack up over 1500 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns last year. The Titans offensive line has lost a lot of talent this offseason, though. While it’s never wise to count him out, it won’t be easy for Henry to keep that kind of production going in 2023.

6-10

6. Jonathan Taylor – Indianapolis Colts

7. Saquon Barkley – New York Giants

8. Aaron Jones – Green Bay Packers

9. Dalvin Cook – Free agent

10. Tony Pollard – Dallas Cowboys

11-15

11. Alvin Kamara – New Orleans Saints

12. Cordarrelle Patterson – Atlanta Falcons

13. Tyler Allgeier – Atlanta Falcons

14. Austin Ekeler – Los Angeles Chargers

15. Latavius Murray – Buffalo Bills

16-20

16. D’Andre Swift – Philadelphia Eagles

17. Rashaad Penny – Philadelphia Eagles

18. Ken Walker – Seattle Seahawks

19. Travis Etienne – Jacksonsville Jaguars

20. Brian Robinson Jr. – Washington Commanders

21-23

21. Dameon Pierce – Houston Texans

22. Cam Akers – Los Angeles Rams

23. Ezekiel Elliott – Free agent

