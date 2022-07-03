Ranking the top 22 returning Big Ten football players

We are now into July and college football — week zero — will be upon us in late August, so it’s time to really start thinking about college football again.

The 2022 football season is going to be taking off, so for this article, we are going to rank the top 22 returning Big Ten players for the upcoming season.

It was difficult coming up with just 22 players. This conference is pretty loaded on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. I considered All-Big Ten awards, stats, and production when making this list of the top 22. I’m sure there will be plenty of disagreement with this ranking, so please share your thoughts and what you would change.

Without further ado, here are the best 22 Big Ten football players ahead of the 2022 football season.

List

Riley Moss -- DB -- Iowa

Riley Moss

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) gets set during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

211113 Minn Iowa Fb Extra 021 Jpg

Career stats: 111 tackles, 10 interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, and 15 pass deflections

Ji'Ayir Brown -- DB -- Penn State

Ji'Ayir Brown Penn State

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Ji’Ayir Brown (16) intercepts the ball in the end zone during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 79 tackles, six interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and six pass deflections

Olu Oluwatimi-- OL -- Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

*Rimington Award runner-up in 2021

Sam LaPorta -- TE -- Iowa

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta (84) against the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 95 receptions, 1,129 yards, and four touchdowns

Ronnie Bell -- WR -- Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Career stats: 83 receptions, 1,380 yards, and five touchdowns

Rakim Jarrett -- WR -- Maryland

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 09: Rakim Jarrett #5 of the Maryland Terrapins runs the ball past Bryson Shaw #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes for a touchdown in the third quarter during a game at Ohio Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Career stats: 79 receptions, 1,081 yards, and seven touchdowns

Evan Hull -- RB -- Northwestern

Oct 23, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) rushes for a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 267 attempts, 1,504 yards, and 13 touchdowns

Chase Brown -- RB -- Illinois

Wisconsin’s C.J. Goetz stops Illinois running back Chase Brown for a short gain during the second quarter Friday.

Career stats: 348 attempts, 1,915 yards, and eight touchdowns

Mo Ibrahim -- RB -- Minnesota

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Ryan Watts (16) attempts to tackle him during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 547 attempts, 3,003 yards, and 33 touchdowns

Parker Washington -- WR -- Penn State

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Parker Washington (3) makes a one-handed catch during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 100 receptions, 1,309 yards, and 10 touchdowns

Peter Skoronski -- OT -- Northwestern

Peter Skoronski Northwestern

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 12: Peter Skoronski #77 of the Northwestern Wildcats blocks Isaiah Gay #92 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ryan Field on December 12, 2020 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Tiawan Mullen -- DB -- Indiana

Tiawan Mullen Indiana

Nov 7, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Zach Charbonnet (24) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) during the second half of the game at Memorial Stadium. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Michigan Wolverines 38 to 21. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 84 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, and 20 pass deflections

Taulia Tagovailoa -- QB -- Maryland

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Career stats: 412-for-608, 4,971 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions

TreVeyon Henderson -- RB -- Ohio State

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Career stats: 183 attempts, 1,248 yards, and 14 touchdowns

Aidan O'Connell -- QB -- Purdue

(Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier via AP)

Career stats: 506-for-740, 5,729 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions

Nick Herbig -- LB -- Wisconsin

Photo: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 87 tackles, 20.5 tackles-for-loss, 10 sacks, two fumbles forced, and two fumble recoveries

Jack Campbell -- LB -- Iowa

Jack Campbell Iowa

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) runs the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell (31) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 174 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, two sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries

Jayden Reed -- WR -- Michigan State

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 30: Jayden Reed #1 of the Michigan State Spartans stiff arms Phil Campbell III #24 of the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

Career stats: 148 receptions, 2,230 yards, and 21 touchdowns

Blake Corum -- RB -- Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Career stats: 170 attempts, 1,026 yards, and 13 touchdowns

Braelon Allen -- RB -- Wisconsin

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Career stats: 186 attempts, 1,268 yards, and 12 touchdowns

Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- WR -- Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 27: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Rod Moore #19 of the Michigan Wolverines talk during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Career stats: 105 receptions, 1,655 yards, and 10 touchdowns

CJ Stroud -- QB -- Wisconsin

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Career stats: 317-for-441, 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns, and six interceptions

