Ranking the top-20 receivers the Bills will face in 2022

The Buffalo Bills will face a tougher 2022 schedule than the team saw a year ago. A reason for that is the slate of receivers that will be lining up against the Bills, week in and week out.

With that, here are the top-20 wideouts on the 2022 Bills schedule:

20. Allen Lazard | Green Bay Packers

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers lost Devante Adams, arguably the NFL’s best receiver. Lazard, like Valdes-Scantling, has flashed. Can he take on a bigger workload now?

19, Corey Davis | New York Jets

=Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84)= Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Davis had a dud of a first year with the Jets. But he was brought on because of his big years with the Titans, something he’ll look to show he still has.

18. Rashod Bateman | Baltimore Ravens

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (12) Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries followed Bateman, a first-round pick, during his rookie year in 2021. With the Ravens trading Hollywood Brown to the Cardinals, Bateman has a look at a bigger role. He has the tools.

17. Elijah Moore | New York Jets

Buffalo Bills’ Tre’Davious White, right, intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets’ Elijah Moore. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Moore is new on the scene having only played one year. However, despite the shortcomings of the Jets in his rookie year, he really stood out when he was healthy.

16. Chase Claypool | Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Claypool claims he’s a top receiver in the NFL. That’s not the case, but he’s at least a pretty solid one on the Bills’ 2022 schedule.

15. DJ Chark | Detroit Lions

DJ Chark #4 of the Detroit Lions (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Injuries have held Chark back in recent years. But he did hit the 1,000-yard plateau back with the Jaguars in 2019.

14. DeVante Parker | New England Patriots

Patriots cornerback Malcom Butler (4) Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Not a fan favorite in Buffalo, Parker had a huge 2019 with the Dolphins, putting up 1,202 yards. He has not hit over 1,000 yards any other time in his career, but he is a consistent player out of the slot.

13. Amon-Ra St. Brown | Detroit Lions

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

As a rookie on the lowly Lions in 2021, St. Brown quietly put up 90 caches in his first season. That came out of nowhere.

12. JuJu Smith-Schuster | Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Smith-Schuster is trying to prove to the Chiefs he’s focused on football and not things like social media in his first year in KC. If he can do that, he’s really good, notching seasons with 97 and 111 catches. But when he’s down, he’s really down.

11. Dionte Johnson | Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After pushing 1,000 yards in 2020, Johnson got there last season. The Steelers will really lean on him moving forward, post-Ben Roethlisberger under center.

10. Adam Thielen | Minnesota Vikings

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Thielen is a couple years removed from being a top-tier NFL wideout. But he’s still out with the Vikings and is very experienced.

9. Tyler Boyd | Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Boyd is one of the most under-the-radar receivers in the NFL. With additions made around him, many forget he has two 1,00-yard seasons and has consistently produced throughout his career.

8. Jaylen Waddle | Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) . (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Waddle burst onto the scene, notching a 100-plus catch season in 2021 as a rookie with the Dolphins… all while surpassing 1,000-yards receiving. He could eventually become one of the NFL’s best playmakers out of the slot.

7. Tee Higgins | Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Another Bengals player, Higgins has consistently produced in his two NFL seasons. His followed up 1,091 yards as a rookie with 908 last year.

6. Robert Woods | Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods (2)

Woods is returning from injury and we’ll see how he is after that, plus how he meshes with his new team in the Titans. But Woods needs little introduction here: He’s a do-it-all, consistent receiver.

5. Amari Cooper | Cleveland Browns

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Despite jumping around the NFL in his career, Cooper consistently produces. With two teams, he has had two 1,000-yard seasons for both. Another could be en route with the Browns.

4. Ja'Marr Chase | Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) USAT photo

Admittedly, the top four on this list are a notch above the rest. We’ll start with Chase as he only has one year under his belt… but boy did it go well: 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021. Goodness.

3. Justin Jefferson | Minnesota Vikings

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Again, it’s almost like we’re splitting hairs here in the top four. Jefferson blew up in 2021… after blowing up in a rookie the year prior. He’s the reason why the Bills’ trade for Stefon Diggs was a win-win deal.

2. Tyreek Hill | Miami Dolphins

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Hill has torn up a fantastic Bills secondary multiple times now. He lands at No. 2 because of no fault of his own. Rather, his quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa might be the best in the NFL according to Hill himself, but we’re not so sure yet…

1. Cooper Kupp | Los Angeles Rams

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Not only is Kupp going to face the Bills as a defender Super Bowl champ next year, he’ll do so having put up an insane 2021. Kupp led the NFL in every major stat: catches (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16).

