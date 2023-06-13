Ranking the top 20 players on the Giants roster in 2023

The New York Giants roster is set to be one of the top 10 youngest across the NFL for the 2023 season. It has a mixture of proven veterans with young talent for head coach Brian Daboll in his second season.

With OTAs over and only mandatory minicamp standing in the way of summer break, it’s time to take a look at the top end of the roster and at the players who are likely to have the biggest impact on the season.

Here are the top 20 players on the Giants entering the upcoming season (rookies not included because they’ve yet to take an NFL snap):

Honorable mentions

CB Cor’Dale Flott

QB Tyrod Taylor

OL Mark Glowinski

NT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

RB Matt Breida

Some may scoff at Matt Breida’s inclusion on this list but he’s a good role player for the Giants. He’s capable of stepping in and handling a significant workload if need be, averages nearly 5.0 yards per carry on his career and is a good receiving threat out of the backfield. Breida is largely underrated.

TE Daniel Bellinger

Daniel Bellinger may take a back seat to Darren Waller this season but his upside is clear. If injuries hadn’t derailed him a season ago, he may have ranked even higher on this list. He’s a good blocker and a capable (and improving) pass-catcher.

WR Darius Slayton

Darius Slayton should be higher on this list given his speed and rapport with quarterback Daniel Jones, but an issue with drops is preventing that. Still, he remains the most consistent of the Giants’ wideouts and if he can ever get the drop issues figured out, can climb this list.

WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Wan’Dale Robinson was really beginning to come into his own before suffering a torn ACL last season. He’s a speedy, shifty receiver who’s capable of creating separation and improving the team’s spacing on the field. Don’t be surprised if he puts up big numbers in 2023.

DL Jihad Ward

Jihad Ward is a ball of energy and a solid rotational defensive lineman. He can rush the passer, stop the run and even drop into coverage, although he may not be best suited for that. His PFF numbers be damned, Ward is a solid and reliable member of Wink Martindale’s defense.

WR Isaiah Hodgins

It’s crazy to think the Giants managed to get Isaiah Hodgins as a waiver claim last year. He burst onto the season and was able to pick up the team’s offense quickly thanks to his high football IQ. Then, with limited reps, went out and played at an extremely high level, establishing himself as a clutch target for quarterback Daniel Jones.

WR Parris Campbell

The newly added Parris Campbell is a step up for the Giants’ depth at wide receiver. He immediately comes in and assumes a top role. His speed, route running and overall athleticism should help boost the team’s wide receiver corps significantly.

K Graham Gano

Graham Gano is often overlooked when discussing the team’s top talent and that shouldn’t be the case. Their veteran kicker has been essentially automatic and allows his teammates to rest easy on field goal attempts. With a big leg, he also extends the Giants’ scoring range.

LB Azeez Ojulari

When healthy, Azeez Ojulari is a game-wrecker. He doesn’t have to record sacks to be disruptive, often drawing offensive penalties and helping to pave the way for other edge rushers to get after the quarterback. If he can stay on the field for all 17 games, the Giants’ defense would greatly benefit.

LB Bobby Okereke

The Giants haven’t had a dominant off-ball linebacker in many years and while there are some flaws to Bobby Okereke’s game, he immediately improves the team’s defensive talent level. He has a high football IQ, is a natural leader and will play a major role in Wink Martindale’s defense. Expect him to have the green dot in the regular season.

S Xavier McKinney

Xavier McKinney is an ascending player whose development hit a snag last year when he suffered a severe hand injury during the team’s bye week. Expectations are that he’ll return to 100% and that’s good news for the Giants because McKinney is a legitimate ballhawk at safety.

WR Sterling Shepard

Sterling Shepard is the best route runner on the Giants by a country mile and when healthy, he’s their best wide receiver. The issue with Shepard is that he’s constantly battling the injury bug and it has prevented him from realizing his true potential. He’s so much better than the reputation he’s developed due to lacking health.

CB Adoree' Jackson

Adoree’ Jackson may be one of the Giants’ most underrated players. He’s an extremely athletic, talented cover guy who has a knack for undercutting throws and making a play on the ball. He will occasionally gamble a bit too much and get beat, but he forgets easily and often balances out any loss with a big play.

DL Leonard Williams

Leonard Williams has been increasingly dominant on the inside for the Giants, especially against the run. His injury-plagued 2022 season aside, Williams is a dual-threat on defense and a player opposing offenses absolutely must account for.

LB Kayvon Thibodeaux

Some will point to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s lack of sacks as a rookie as a reason why he shouldn’t be listed so high but there’s more to the game than a single statistic. Thibs is an ascending player who made significant strides a season ago and has a remarkably high ceiling. He can do a little bit of everything well and often comes up big in big moments.

TE Darren Waller

Darren Waller, when healthy, is about as dynamic a player that exists. His combination of size, speed, strength, athleticism and catch radius is rare among the most elite players in the league. He makes things look easy and will be a complete mismatch for the Giants to exploit throughout the 2023 season.

QB Daniel Jones

The Daniel Jones disdain will cause some to scoff at this ranking but the reality is, DJ is a legitimate dual-threat quarterback who is going to excel with added weapons around him. He’s deceptively fast and can make something out of nothing. He’s also extremely accurate with his throws, boasts a strong arm and can make any pass sideline-to-sideline. 2023 is going to be a big year that hopefully quiets that anti-DJ crowd.

RB Saquon Barkley

The only surprise here is that Saquon Barkley didn’t top the list. He’s arguably the NFL’s most talented all-around running back, capable of breaking open a game with big runs, hauling in passes out of the backfield or protecting the quarterback by picking up blitzes. He does have a history of injury and will occasionally drop a pass but overall, few are better.

LT Andrew Thomas

Once called a bust (entirely premature), Andrew Thomas has now established himself as one of the most dominant left tackles in all of football. And what’s even more impressive about that is he’s only beginning to scratch the surface of his talent. He has Hall of Fame potential and if he can continue to grow, Thomas will be a stalwart for years to come.

NT Dexter Lawrence

Dexter Lawrence is in a unique tier of athlete. He’s a gigantic human being who can beat his opponents with speed or beat them with power. He’s dominant against the run, elite as an inside pass rusher and has arms long enough to disrupt any throwing lane. He’s an Aaron Donald-level guy who is getting better each and every day. Truth be told, he’s the next legendary Giants defender.

