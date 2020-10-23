Ranking the top 15 free agents of the 2021 NBA offseason

Top 15 NBA free agents in historically loaded 2021 class originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2019 NBA offseason was among the most exciting in recent memory, with several superstars changing teams.

It might get one-upped two years later.

The 2021 free agent class is headlined by three superstars in reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard.

It's also incredibly deep, however, with proven stars like Gordon Hayward, Kyle Lowry and Rudy Gobert potentially entering the mix, as well.

So, who's the cream of this impressive crop? Here are the top 15 players who could become free agents in 2021.