Ranking the top 12 coaches in college football ahead of 2022 season

In just over 11 days we will begin the 2022 college football season. Many teams, Clemson Tigers included, are looking to dethrone the SEC from their mantle.

It has been three consecutive champions hailing from the SEC with the LSU Tigers in 2019, Alabama Crimson Tide in 2020, and this past season with the Georgia Bulldogs. The last non-SEC champion was Clemson in 2018. If fact, it was the Tigers’ second title in three years.

With that being said, our focus today is surrounding the head coaches that are vying to win it all in 2022. The best of the best include several SEC coaches sprinkled in amongst coaches in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and Pac-12.

This list of coaches ranks where they are viewed heading into the season, not just for what they have accomplished in their careers.

Nick Saban, Alabama Crimson Tide

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Really where else can you start but with Nick Saban? At age 70 he is showing no signs of slowing down. The Tide currently has the No. 1 recruiting class according to 247Sports and Saban has won six titles since he arrived in Tuscaloosa. Alabama is expected to compete for the trophy once again in 2022.

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021 Kirby Smart became the second former Saban assistant to beat him. After every other game ended in a loss, Smart proved his worth and won the first title for Georgia since 1980. With how the program has been built under him, Smart and the Dawgs don’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers

(Greenville News)

Clemson’s fortunes turned when Dabo Swinney took over the program in 2009, he joined the staff as an assistant in 2003 and worked his way up. Since his first season as head coach, Clemson has suffered just one losing season when they finished 6-7 in 2010. Not to mention Dabo has won two titles and played for two more since the College Football Playoffs format was introduced in 2014.

Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The same face in a new place. Following the 2021 season, Lincoln Riley exited stage left and kept heading west until he landed in Los Angeles. The West Texas native took over the Oklahoma Sooners program in 2017 after Bob Stoops retired and proceeded to reach new heights. He provided almost annual trips to the CFP but just couldn’t get over the hump. Now he is tasked with rebuilding the USC Trojans and he just might be the man for the job.

Brian Kelly, LSU Tigers

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Speaking of a familiar face in a new place, we have Brian Kelly who bolted from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to take over the LSU Tigers. Kelly is no stranger to facing off with the SEC. He couldn’t knock off Alabama while with the Irish in two chances at a national title. Now the playing field will be somewhat level with a recruiting hotbed in Louisiana. Can he finally win the title that has eluded him for a decade?

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Aggies

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Then we have Jimbo Fisher. He does have a national title under his belt after beating the Auburn Tigers in 2013 with the Florida State Seminoles. Expectations were high when he took the job at College Station. Fisher even secured the best recruiting class ever in 2021. Now the pressure is on to knock off Alabama again and get the Aggies to a place they haven’t seen since 1939.

Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ryan Day took over full-time as the head coach for Ohio State in 2019, he served as the acting head coach in 2018 while Urban Meyer was on administrative leave. In his time as the Buckeyes’ head coach, Day has accumulated a record of 34-4. He has the opportunity to climb the list if he and quarterback C.J. Stroud can lead Ohio State back to the promised land.

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fickell’s run as the Ohio State Buckeyes interim coach didn’t go so well but he reinvented himself at Cincinnati. In the last four years with the Bearcats, Fickell is 44-7 and had a trip to the College Football Playoffs. Now the team will join the Big 12 in 2023 and step up in competition. Cincy is definitely a team to watch as they look to reload their roster after finishing 13-1 in 2021 with their only loss coming to Alabama.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The prodigal son returned to his alma mater in 2015 after his run with the San Francisco 49ers came to an end. Many thought that Michigan would regain control of the Big Ten but outside of 2021, we just haven’t seen them get the better of Michigan State and Ohio State enough to be elite. After knocking off their hated rivals and winning the Big Ten, the Wolverines are poised to make another run. How does Harbaugh perform when the target is on his back?

Kyle Whittingham, Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

There isn’t a coach in college football with a longer tenure at his current school than Kyle Whittingham. It all began in 1994 when Whittingham was the defensive line coach and worked his way to head coach in 2005. He produced a perfect 13-0 record in 2008 with a win in the Sugar Bowl. This past year his team won the Pac-12 after thumping Oregon twice in three weeks and lost a thriller to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. His teams have been consistent but they need to take another step up in 2022.

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Next up is Mike Gundy, he is a man. He is…well Gundy is now 55 and it has been 15 years since his legendary rant. But Oklahoma State’s head coach is more than just mullets and ranting at the media, he can coach too. Gundy returned to his alma mater where he once played quarterback in 2001, then took over as head coach in 2005 when Les Miles left for LSU. He reinvented his team’s identity over the years from a high-flying offense to a staunch defense. Can it continue in 2022 as he looks to win the Big 12 championship?

Dave Aranda, Baylor Bears

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Aranda is one of the hottest names among the college football coaching ranks. After helping win a national championship with LSU, Aranda took over Baylor when Matt Rhule left for the NFL. His job was to rebuild the program in his image, based on defensive play. Aranda’s first season ended with a 2-7 mark in the pandemic-shortened season and followed that up with a 12-2 march to the Big 12 title and a Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss. Year three could be an interesting one for Aranda and the Bears.

