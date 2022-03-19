Ranking the top 10 remaining free agent targets for the Seahawks

The first wave of the NFL’s 2022 free agency period is over with. The Seahawks have stayed true to their brand by being relatively quiet on this front. Aside from re-signing some of their own players, they’ve only made a few moves, with the two-year, $20 million deal for former Chargers outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu taking top billing so far. Odds are we won’t see a huge splash signing this year, but they do have enough salary cap room to make it happen if they really want to.

Here are the top 10 players that are still available who should interest the Seahawks.

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have signed Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million deal, further upgrading an already ludicrous offense. Adding Robinson makes it less likely that Beckham will return to LA, which opens another opportunity for Seattle to sign him. The Seahawks went hard after Beckham after the Browns released him, so we know they’re interested. While the Russell Wilson trade may change the equation, they should still want a strong WR3 option and it’ll be tough to find one better than this.

WR Julio Jones

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

There is at least one star wide receiver we’d rather have than Beckham, though. After being traded from the Falcons Jones only lasted one injury-ruined half-season with the Titans, totaling just one touchdown in 10 games. When he’s healthy though Julio is a freakish athlete and playmaker and he’s the NFL’s all-time leader in receiving yards per game. Signing Jones would not only boost the WR corps, he’d also be a superb mentor for D.K. Metcalf, who has all the same physical gifts but lacks Jones’ tenacity and focus.

EDGE Melvin Ingram

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle’s biggest signing so far came along the EDGE, which might make another signing at this position seem unlikely. However, they’re also releasing Carlos Dunlap, Kerry Hyder and Benson Mayowa, which means they’ll need at least one more body here. Ingram previously played with Nwosu on the Chargers from 2018-2020 and proved he can still make an impact by how he performed for the Chiefs down the stretch in 2021. He has 51 career sacks to go with 119 quarterback hits.

EDGE Za'Darius Smith

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK

A late edition to the free agent market after the Packers released him for cap savings, Smith had an agreement to go back to the Ravens but he has reneged, which means he’s available again. Smith missed all but one game during the 2021 season due to injury but over the previous two seasons in Green Bay totaled 26 sacks and 60 quarterback hits – production that’s almost impossible to match at this position.

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

For our money the best edge who’s still out there is a familiar face. After coming over in a trade with the Texans, Clowney played for the Seahawks during the 2019 season and their pass rush has been unable to recover since he left. This past season Clowney had a bounce-back year with the Browns, posting nine sacks, 19 quarterback hits and 32 total pressures. Clowney won’t come cheap, but winning never is.

CB Stephon Gilmore

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks would have been all set at the cornerback position after re-signing Sidney Jones to a solid one-year deal. However, they’ve once again gone cheap at this spot, allowing D.J. Reed to sign with the Jets on a three-year, $33 million deal. Now they have to find a new starter for their right outside cornerback spot. Gilmore could fill that void and more. A former Defensive Player of the Year winner, he’s one of the best man-coverage cornerbacks in the league – and that should be exactly what the Seahawks are looking for.

OT Terron Armstead

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Left tackle is a tough spot for Seattle this year. Duane Brown (who is now also a free agent) is still a high-quality starter but he’s now 36 years old. If they go the free agent route, the best option is Armstead, who is 30. Outside of Trent Williams, there’s no better pass protector in the game on the blindside. However, signing Armstead is probably going to be a bit too rich for PC/JS’s blood. They also now hold a top-10 pick in the draft and the last time they had one they used it on a left tackle.

OT La'el Collins

Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Right tackle is also a question mark now that Brandon Shell is a free agent, as well. If the Seahawks want to get an upgrade at this position, they can certainly do worse than Collins, who was just released by the Cowboys. Collins is a mauler of a run blocker who would help unleash Rashaad Penny’s awesome potential to break off explosive runs. He was supposed to be a first-round pick but went undrafted due to some bad luck. Collins has still made an excellent career for himself, though.

OT Trent Brown

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

The Seahawks may be signing Trent Brown by the end of the weekend. The massive free agent tackle has spent the last two days in Seattle and all signs indicate the meetings have gone well. Brown is the same age as Collins (28) and can be just as impactful for the offensive line. The key difference between them is that Brown is a better pass blocker than run blocker. They can’t go wrong with either one, but picking Brown over Collins would help address that long-standing imbalance this team has had in the trenches.

QB Jameis Winston

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Until they find a proven starter to replace Russell Wilson, quarterback will be this team’s greatest need. Drew Lock may be a viable fall-back option, but it sounds like Pete Carroll wants a veteran QB to take over rather than a rookie or an unproven starter. If they choose to sign their new QB, Winston is easily the best choice. His mobility, arm talent and willingness to attack defenses vertically make him the most dynamic option by far. He’s just 28 years old and coming off the first major injury of his career. Winston also managed to cut down on his turnovers last season, answering the biggest question about his game.

