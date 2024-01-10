Ranking the top 10 potential free agent targets for the Seahawks in 2024

The Seahawks are usually never players in free agency. This past year was an exception to the rule as they splurged to sign defensive end Dre’Mont Jones to a lucrative three-year deal and added several more mid-level contracts, including reuniting with Bobby Wagner and Jarran Reed.

This coming free agency period Seattle will likely be back on the sidelines. At the moment the team only has $1.25 million in salary cap space for next year, meaning they’ll have to make some painful cuts. However, we do expect they will be able to make at least one splash signing in 2024 after they have cleared some dead weight off the books.

If that’s the case, here are 10 pending free agents who could help this Seahawks team the most.

Jets OT Mekhi Becton

Most of the work will have to come defensively, but if the Seahawks make any moves on the other side of the ball they should consider trying to find upgrades at tackle. Charles Cross had a brutal year in pass protection and Abe Lucas’ knee may keep him on the sidelines more often than not. We feel the team should move both inside to guard and replace them with more reliable tackles. Mekhi Becton (6-foot-7, 363 pounds) has more experience than Cross at left tackle, putting in over 1,600 snaps so far in his career. Becton has shown potential both in pass blocking and run blocking.

Cowboys OT Tyron Smith

If the Seahawks are really desperate to get an experienced starter on the blindside, they won’t do any better than Dallas left tackle Tyron Smith (6-foot-5, 320 pounds). Smith has been a superb pass blocker throughout his career and earned an 88.6 grade in that department from Pro Football Focus this season, which was his 13th in the league.

Patriots OT Mike Onwenu

If Seattle wants to target someone younger then New England might be the place to look. Mike Onwenu (6-foot-3, 350 pounds) has graded out well all four years of his career in run blocking and in pass protection. Onwenu also comes with the added bonus of having experience at several different spots up front, including left guard, right guard and right tackle – where he lined up for most of the 2023 season.

Patriots OT Trent Brown

Last year the Seahawks made a full-court press to try to sign Trent Brown (6-foot-8, 370 pounds) away from the Patriots, but they couldn’t get the job done. If they feel like trying again they might have more luck, as New England is entering a hard rebuilding phase. Brown is now 30 years old and has exactly 100 games’ worth of regular season experience at this level. He would qualify as an upgrade over Abe Lucas, who might really shine at right guard – assuming he can stay healthy.

Vikings OLB Danielle Hunter

While a new left tackle (and right tackle) sounds nice, odds are if the Seahawks are going to spend any money this spring it’s going to be on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Replacing the ineffective Darrell Taylor should be a high priority, finding a quality third edge rushing option behind Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu. Danielle Hunter (6-foot-5, 263 pounds) has been performing at a high level for eight years now. He’s not slowing down, either. This season Hunter toaled a career-high 16.5 sacks, a league-best 23 tackles for a loss and 22 quarterback hits.

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins

Assuming they find the money to pay Leonard Williams, Seattle should be more well setup inside than on the edge. However, they’ll need to add another big weapon to that rotation if they’re going to catch up with the elite DL around the league that dominated them in 2023. One great option is Christian Wilkins (6-foot-4, 310 pounds), who posted nine sacks and 23 quarterback hits this season – by far his best production so far.

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike

Perhaps the most underrated interior lineman in the league is playing in Baltimore, where Justin Madubuike (6-foot-3, 305 pounds) is making an enormous impact every week. Like Hunter and Wilkins, Madubuike is also coming off a career year, posting 13 sacks, 12 tackles for a loss and 33 quarterback hits – obscene numbers for an interior rusher.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones

One of the most consistent interior disrutpers in the NFL today is Chris Jones (6-foot-6, 310 pounds), who has racked up at least 6.5 sacks for seven straight seasons. While he’s taken criticism for taking plays off, Jones’ numbers are hard to argue with. Over the last two years he has managed to post 26 sacks, 58 quarterback hits and 30 tackles for a loss.

Panthers OLB Brian Burns

Carolina will likely have to rebuild a bit before they’re ready to win even four games a year again. To get there they may have to part with their best player, who is Brian Burns (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) – long one of our favorite acquisition targets for Seattle. Burns is a superb speed rusher who has posted at least 7.5 sacks all four years in the NFL,

Jaguars OLB Josh Allen

The single best free agent in this year’s class may be Jacksonville’s lethal edge rusher Josh Allen (6-foot-5, 255 pounds). This season Allen put up 17.5 sacks, 17 tackles for a loss and 33 quarterback hits, all while grading out well against the run. Allen will almost certainly be out of Seattle’s price range, though.

