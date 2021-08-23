Ranking the top 10 players for fantasy football from the Big 12 conference

The Big 12 conference is full of talented players this season.

Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler are crucial to their respective teams, but they’re also beneficial to another team as well.

I’m talking about your fantasy football squad.

Fantasy football is something that many college football fans partake in, but unlike the NFL where there is just 32 teams to select your team from, there are over a hundred collegiate teams that have players who can secure your spot in the championship.

There is a deep pool of talent across the nation, but some of what should be the top scorers in fantasy football this year will likely hail from the Big 12. That is why I ranked the top 10 players in the Big 12, who are poised to not only have huge seasons for their respective schools, but also for your fantasy team.

Considering this is just a ranking of the top 10, here a few honorable mentions:

Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar

Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough

Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders

TCU running back Zach Evans

Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy

These seven players are worth taking in middle rounds and are very underrated, but could be one of your team’s best players.

Now let’s take a look at the top 10 players in the Big 12 that you should be targeting in order to dominate your league.

Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma Running Back

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, but is back and will likely reprise as the Sooners' lead back. Prior to sitting out, Brooks had two 1,000 yard seasons, and has accumulated 18 rushing touchdowns. The reason he is so low on this particular list can be attributed to two major factors. The first one being the fact that Lincoln Riley likes to rotate running backs in. Something that he is even more likely to do with the emergence of Tennessee transfer Eric Gray. On average, the lead back at Oklahoma receives around 140 carries, whereas other programs like Iowa State are feeding their running back over 200 per year. Gray could very well be worth taking in fantasy football as well. The other factor are teammates Spencer Rattler and Marvin Mims who will likely be airing it out for a lot of chunk plays. College quarterbacks who can run are also a much bigger value fantasy wise.

Story continues

Leddie Brown, West Virginia Running Back

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Brown will likely be the focal point for the Mountaineers, as he is a do-it-all type of running back. He has steadily seen his opportunities and stats increase every season, and is poised for a big year with a very experienced offensive line in front of him. Last season, he was one carry short of 200, and it is not unreasonable to think that he will exceed that number this year. He also accounted for a career high 31 catches. Brown, like Brooks, can be a mid to late round pick that can help solidify your team.

Max Duggan, TCU Quarterback

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

If you value wide receivers and running backs over quarterbacks, Duggan is a great option for a late round quarterback to be taken. He has shown consistent improvement as a passer, and has a great ability to run which is huge in terms of fantasy football. He can easily account for over 200 yards passing and 100 yards rushing any given day, and will likely be given a little more leash going into his third year as a starter. He has experienced receivers that will make big plays after the catch, which will only help his numbers. The success of the season for the Horned Frogs rides on Duggan, so although having him as your No. 1 starter at first might be risky, it is a move that can very much pay off if he plays up to his potential.

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State Running Back

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn is a prime example of lightning in a bottle, as he can take it the distance anytime the ball is in his hands. He was the team's leading rusher with 642 yards and seven touchdowns, and for you Points Per Reception fans (PPR), he was also the leading receiver for the Wildcats. He would be good to use as the flex position, but his small frame does concern me for potential injury issues. He is someone who can score like a RB1 in fantasy, but I would not trust him to be mine.

Joshua Moore, Texas Wide Receiver

Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP

Moore enters the season as the Longhorns' most experienced and most productive receiver. He led the team in catches averaging 3.7 a game, and hauled in a team-high nine touchdown catches last season. The offense will be much more receiver friendly with Steve Sarkisian calling the plays. Moore has the potential to be in the conversation for your team's WR1 spot. Even if he falls to the WR2 spot on Texas' roster, the volume of looks he will see will still likely be more than double of last season's. Offenses under Sarkisian typically have at least two receivers with 1,000 yards and close to 60 receptions. The only person that could prevent a Joshua Moore explosion is rising freshman Xavier Worthy, who has reportedly been excelling during camp. However, Sarkisian's offense has the fluidity to allow multiple people to star.

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma Wide Receiver

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Mims and Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler showed quite the connection last season, as he solidified himself as the team's WR1 leading the team in catches, yard per catch, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Although he was only a freshman last season, Mims showed big playmaking abilities, and having a Heisman contender at quarterback, along with a great play caller in Lincoln Riley, should only increase his chance to thrive. Mims is probably valued lower than he should be, and is worthy of being viewed as your team's top wideout.

Brock Purdy, Iowa State Quarterback

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

There is no reason that Purdy that should not have a huge season. The Iowa State offense is returning practically every skill player, and will have their extremely good offensive line returning. Purdy will likely fall in drafts due to the fact that his numbers have seen a decline in passing yards, and yards per attempt. However, if he can replicate the career high numbers he put up his sophomore season, Purdy will be one of the best quarterbacks on the market. He is no Max Duggan when it comes to rushing ability, but he is no slouch either. He averages over 300 yards rushing per season, and six rushing touchdowns. The Cyclones as a team are poised to make a run for the Big 12 title, and possibly more, and career numbers from Purdy would help them achieve their wildest dreams.

Bijan Robinson, Texas Running Back

Ricardo B. Brazziell /American-Statesman-USA TODAY Sports

When it is all said and done, the top three players on this list could end up being the highest scoring players in fantasy. Robinson is here at No. 3 because he is the most unproven of the trio, but he is a surefire first-round pick. Sarkisian will likely feed the sophomore over 20 carries a game, which would be more than double that amount of carries he received on a game by game basis last season. Robinson is poised to rush for well over 2,000 yards if he rushes at the 8.2 yards per carry rate he was last season. He is also an underrated receiver, and may get more opportunities to catch passes out of the backfield. Sarkisian wants the ball in his playmakers hands, and will do so by any means necessary. Last season, Najee Harris had 43 catches compared to Robinson's 15. While it likely won't be as high, Robinson getting more touches will only equate to more points. If you have the chance to draft him, taking the time to click draft is too much overthinking. Draft him!

Breece Hall, Iowa State Running Back

Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images

Hall exploded onto the scene last season, when he rushed for over 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was the most consistent player for the Cyclones, as he averaged 131 yards rushing a game, and really made up for Brock Purdy not living up to the hype from his sophomore season. Hall will probably be the first running back taken off the board, and for some he may be in the conversation for the first pick. Although Matt Campbell will ask more of Brock Purdy in the passing game, Hall will be the bell-cow for the offense.

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma Quarterback

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

I have Rattler penciled in as the No. 2 pick, as the only player I value over him in the nation is Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who is the best dual-threat in the nation. However, if Rattler were to go first overall it would not shock me at all. He got off to a human start last season, but after the Texas benching, he never looked back. Rattler is likely going to find himself at the Heisman ceremony, and has potential to shatter the records of the great quarterbacks that played in Norman before him. Of the quarterbacks that Riley has produced, Baker Mayfield was the only one to play multiple seasons before departing for the NFL, and his stats improved every season. Rattler could very well lead the nation in passing yards and touchdowns. Drafting him sets your team up for a guaranteed great performance at the quarterback spot every game.

1

1

1

1

1

1