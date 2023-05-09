Ranking the top 10 offensive players in the SEC for 2023 season

The SEC is commonly referred to as the strongest conference in the nation. For years, the SEC recruited and developed top-tier talent, which impacts the game at the collegiate level and in the NFL

In the 2023 NFL Draft, 9 of the first 31 draft picks came from the SEC. That is almost one-third of the first round. Even more interesting, six of the nin chosen played for either Georgia or Alabama.

Each offseason, the conference reloads for the following season. Despite several household names heading to the NFL, there are still plenty of proven players returning to the SEC in 2023.

Roll Tide Wire ranks the top 10 offensive players in the SEC for the 2023 season.

Will Campbell

LSU signed a pair of offensive tackles in the 2022 recruiting cycle in Emery Jones Jr. and Will Campbell. Campbell made 13 starts for the Tigers last season and was the anchor of the offensive line unit. He was able to protect Jayden Daniels’ blindside and did it at an elite level. Campbell figures to be even more polished heading into his sophomore season in Baton Rouge.

Joe Milton

2022 Stats: 64.6 CMP% / 971 PaYds / 10 PaTDs / 18 CAR / 77 RuYds

Milton has patiently waited his turn to be the starting quarterback at Tennessee. The Florida native and one-time Michigan quarterback served as the Vols backup quarterback the last two seasons behind Hendon Hooker. Instead of transferring from the program, Milton took the time to hone in on his craft and prepare to start as a fifth-year senior. The time has come for Milton to showcase his talents. After watching Milton against Clemson last season, there is no questioning Milton’s arm talent. He throws the ball effortlessly and will be poised to break down opposing defenses.

Ainias Smith

2022 Stats: 15 REC / 291 RecYds / 2 RecTDs / 3 CAR / 11 RuYds

In 2022, Texas A&M had one of its worst seasons in the SEC since joining the conference in 2012. That had a large part to do with tje struggles on the offensive side of the ball. After the playmaking senior Ainias Smith suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4, the Aggies were left in limbo. Now, Smith will return for his fifth and final season. Smith has already proven to be one of the more well-rounded athletes in the conference. He can line up at running back or wide receiver. Smith’s speed and versatility create a lot of problems for opposing defenses and will likely continue to in 2023.

Dominic Lovett

2022 Stats: 56 REC / 846 RecYds / 3 RecTDs

Missouri saw one of its top offensive weapons depart the program this offseason when Dominic Lovett transferred to Georgia. Lovett was starting quarterback Brady Cook’s go-to receiver and was quite reliable. A change of scenery could mean an even better junior campaign, especially considering the Bulldogs’ late surge of success on the offensive side of the ball.

KJ Jefferson

2022 Stats: 68.0 CMP% / 2,648 PaYds / 24 PaTDs / 5 INTs / 158 CAR / 640 RuYds / 9 RuTDs

Jefferson is one of the most experienced players in the SEC. Jefferson has been at Arkansas since 2019 and has been the team’s starting quarterback since 2021. Jefferson has proven that he has dual-threat capabilities. Over the last two seasons, he has passed for over 5,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards. The Razorbacks rely heavily on Jefferson. Typically when Jefferson is performing at an elite level, the Razorbacks come away with a win. The only question surrounding Jefferson is the level of inconsistency. He has shown flashes of being a top-tier quarterback but has also struggled at times as well.

Malik Nabers

2022 Stats: 72 REC / 1,017 RecYds / 3 RecTDs / 1 CAR / 5 RuYds

Over the last few seasons, the LSU wide receiver room has been led by guys like Terrace Marshall, Jamarr Chase, and Kayshon Boutte. Now, the time has come for rising junior Malik Nabers to become the next elite wide receiver to come out of the Bayou. He was the team’s No. 1 wide receiver last season as the season progressed. With LSU poised to be a College Football Playoff contender, Nabers’ name will be called on even more than last season.

Jayden Daniels

2022 Stats: 68.6 CMP% / 2,913 PaYds / 17 PaTDs / 3 INTs / 186 CAR / 885 RuYds / 11 RuTDs

It did not take long for Jayden Daniels to become a household name in the state of Louisiana. The Arizona State transfer flourished in his first season at LSU. He was efficient as both a passer and a runner. A lot of the Tigers’ success in 2022 was determined by how well Daniels performed. With quarterbacks like Will Levis, Bryce Young, and Anthony Richardson leaving for the NFL, Daniels is likely the No. 1 quarterback in the conference heading into the season. His decision to return to LSU will likely pay dividends as a result.

JC Latham

The anchor of Alabama’s offensive line last season was undoubtedly sophomore offensive tackle JC Latham. The Wisconsin native started in all 13 of the Tide’s games in 2022. During his sophomore season, he allowed just two sacks and two quarterback hits. That indicates that Latham is blocking at an elite level. Latham will likely be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Quinshon Judkins

2022 Stats: 274 CAR / 1,567 RuYds / 16 RuTDs / 15 REC / 132 RecYds / 1 RecTD

Lane Kiffin has always been known to have explosive, high-power offenses. That will continue to be the case for the next few years as one of the nation’s top running backs, Quinshon Judkins, will be just a sophomore next season. As a freshman, Judkins showed why he was the heart and soul of the Rebels’ offense. He made plays as a runner and receiver. With two or three years of eligibility remaining, Judkins is poised to become a highly sought-after draft prospect whenever he decides to leave college behind for the NFL.

Brock Bowers

2022 Stats: 63 REC / 942 RecYds / 7 RecTDs / 9 CAR / 109 RuYds / 3 RuTDs

The No. 1 spot goes to Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. The California native can block, catch passes, and even carry the ball. Bowers’ versatility puts opposing defenses in tough situations. Defensive coordinators have a tough time game planning for Bowers because he can beat you in many different ways. He could very well be the most generationally-talented tight end to come out of college in quite a while. That is no understatement, to say the least.

