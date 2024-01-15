Ranking the top 10 defensive players to play under Nick Saban at Alabama

There will be a lot of people asking the question as to who the best players were during Nick Saban’s tenure at Alabama. Well, there may not be a definitive answer. He coached a lot of talented players during his career in Tuscaloosa.

There is no denying the fact that Saban was one of the best coaches in the country in terms of developing players. He expected every one of his players to be the best versions of themselves. Saban pushed everyone to succeed and reach all of their goals.

Saban wanted all of his guys to reach their maximum potential whether it be on offense, on defense, or on special teams. It didn’t matter to him.

Roll Tide Wire ranks the top 10 defensive players to play under Nick Saban at Alabama.

Pat Surtain II

Coach Saban coached some of the best defensive backs in college football throughout his career as Alabama’s head coach. There weren’t many that were better than cornerback Pat Surtain II. The Florida native was a three-year starter for the Crimson Tide.

Throughout his college career, Surtain II received a lot of recognition. As a freshman, he earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors by the league’s coaches. As a junior, he was named a unanimous first-team All-American. Interestingly enough, he was targeted just 48 times during his junior season. Altogether, Surtain II was one of the more well-rounded, gifted cornerbacks to ever put on a uniform for the University of Alabama, much less Coach Saban.

Like father, like son. Former Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey did everything in his power to follow in his father’s footsteps. The native of Hoover, Alabama had a successful, three-year career in Tuscaloosa.

He was a Freshman All-American and started in each of the 29 games that he played in during his career. Humphrey was known for excelling in man coverage and was quite the leader on Alabama’s defense. He and Surtain II were arguably two of the best cornerbacks that Coach Saban ever coached at the University of Alabama.

One player who imposed his will on opponents virtually every snap was defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. The product of Wenonah High School came to Alabama ranked as a three-star prospect. When he left, he was far more than that.

Williams finished his Alabama career with 90 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. He won the Outland Trophy and was also named a unanimous first-team All-American during his junior season. Williams will forever be remembered as one of the best interior pass rushers that Alabama has ever seen.

Alabama has had a plethora of headhunters at the linebacker position. One of the few who stayed all four years is C.J. Mosley. The native of Theodore, Alabama had a very successful career in Tuscaloosa.

Throughout his career, he recorded 317 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. As a senior, he was recognized as a first-team All-SEC selection. Mosley was also a finalist for the Lombardi, Butkus, and Bednarik Award. Mosley helped propel Alabama’s defense to two national titles as well.

If you were to look up “hard-hitting linebacker”, you might find the name, Rolando McClain. The Alabama native spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa and was one of the most instrumental players in helping catapult Alabama’s defense to new heights.

Throughout his college career, McClain tallied 274 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. He was a two-time First-Team All-SEC selection, a Butkus Award winner, and a unanimous All-American.

There were not many defensive linemen that affected the game quite like Jonathan Allen did. The native of Leesburg, Virginia made his presence known almost every game.

In four seasons at the Capstone, he totaled 152 tackles, 44.5 tackles for loss, and 28 sacks. In each of his last three seasons, Allen played in every game for Alabama. As a result of his success on the field, he was recognized as a three-time First-Team All-SEC selection. That is unheard of nowadays. Allen did it and made it look easy while doing so. He helped pave the way for success among interior defensive linemen at Alabama.

Dont'a Hightower

Years and years have passed since Dont’a Hightower wore an Alabama uniform. However, his impact will continue forever. During Saban’s tenure at Alabama, the Crimson Tide had some of the best linebackers that college football has ever seen. One of those linebackers that will always be held in high regard is Hightower.

In four seasons at Alabama, Hightower recorded 235 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and five sacks. Hightower was a Consensus All-American and First-Team All-SEC selection during his senior season. He also helped lead Alabama’s defense to two national titles.

Tenacious. Physical. Imposing. Those are three words to simply describe the play of linebacker Reuben Foster during his time at Alabama. Many Alabama fans will likely recall the whirlwind of recruitment that Foster had before he decided to sign with the Crimson Tide.

His impact and playing style will never be replicated. His ability to impact the outcome of a game on defense as well as on special teams was like no other. In four seasons at Alabama, Foster amassed 188 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. One thing is for certain. Every player that has been hit by Foster remembers it. That is what made him such a special defensive leader and player for the Crimson Tide.

The New Jersey native had a stellar career donning the crimson and white for three years. Fitzpatrick was a leader in the secondary and became one of the best overall players that Saban has coached relatively quickly.

In three seasons at Alabama, Fitzpatrick recorded 171 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and nine interceptions. His presence on the back end of Alabama’s defense always seemed to be felt. As a member of the Crimson Tide, Fitzpatrick received the recognition that he deserved. Fitzpatrick was a two-time First-Team All-SEC selection. He was also a unanimous All-American and named the winner of the Jim Thorpe Award. Furthermore, he was a two-time national champion. He had quite a decorated career at Alabama.

The most dominant defensive player that Alabama has had since Saban took over in 2007 is edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. The Georgia native made things extremely difficult on opposing quarterbacks and seemed to always find ways to make plays for Alabama’s defense.

In three seasons at Alabama, Anderson Jr. accumulated 205 tackles, 62 tackles for loss, and 34.5 sacks. He was a two-time unanimous All-American, a two-time Bronco Nagurski Award winner, and a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2020. Not to mention, he also helped Alabama win a national title during the 2020-2021 season. His presence off the edge will likely go unmatched at the University of Alabama until the end of time. His resonating impact will continue to live on in the minds of many Alabama fans.

