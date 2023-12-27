Ranking the top 10 defenses in the NFL heading into Week 17 by yards, points allowed

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) celebrates his touchdown with linebacker Roquan Smith during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Christmas and the NFL's Week 16 slate of games have come and gone. The playoff picture continues to change in both conferences with just two weeks to go in the regular season.

One thing that hasn't changed is the best defenses in the league in points and yards allowed per game. AFC North contenders Baltimore and Cleveland remain in the top spot after big wins in Week 16. Here's how the rest of the rankings look, with lots of movement down the order:

NFL power rankings Week 17: Ravens overtake top spot after rolling 49ers

NFL top defenses: Fewest points allowed per game

Changes in Denver: Broncos to bench Russell Wilson for final two games of season, per multiple reports

NFL top defenses: Fewest yards allowed per game

NFL top defenses: Points versus yards

These two metrics have different leaders. Here's how the 15 teams making up the best of those categories compare to each other:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ranking the Top 10 Defenses in the NFL heading into Week 17