Ranking the top 10 candidates for the NFL Rookie of the Year awards

What a great year it's been for rookies in the NFL. Each of the big five quarterbacks has shown enough promise to suggest they have the ability to be starters in the league for several years to come, several running backs have broken out into stars and the defensive class is the strongest in recent memory.

Two teams in particular, the Cleveland Browns (I know right!) and the Denver Broncos, have absolutely nailed their drafts. One strong draft can set you up for your future, and while both look destined to miss out on the playoffs this season, I would bet on both being silverware contenders over the next five years, especially if they strike gold again next April.

But this isn't about teams, this is about individual players. We've run down the top five candidates for both the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year titles. Here they are, in reverse order, because what's an awards ceremony without a little suspense?

Offensive Rookie of the Year

5. Nick Chubb (RB, Cleveland Browns)

Nick Chubb celebrates after his 92-yard touchdown against the Falcons Credit: AP Photo/David Richard

The first of two Chubbs on this list (spoiler alert!), Nick has teamed up with Baker Mayfield to revolutionise Cleveland's backfield. He was given very little opportunity to shine over the first six weeks - just 16 total carries despite going off for 105 yards and two touchdowns at Oakland in week four - but once the Browns traded away Carlos Hyde and made Chubb their main man they've never looked back. Nor has he.

Chubb has 860 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the season, at an average of more than five yards per touch. He's added 150 and two scores through the air. Since week seven his rushing yardage totals are as follows: 80, 65, 85, 174, 84, 31, 66, 100. That's exactly the type of consistent, high-level production you want out of an NFL back.

The second-rounder out of Georgia has a talent for spotting gaps, hitting them hard and burst away downfield - he has two scores over 60 yards this season, one of which, the 92-yard rush against Atlanta, is the longest in franchise history. Way to make a mark on your new team.

4. Quenton Nelson (G, Indianapolis Colts)

The Quenton Nelson pull is such a staple for the #Colts run game.



Here, Nelson engulfs Dallas rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. pic.twitter.com/yPVN45dXiU



— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) December 17, 2018

Quenton Nelson plays guard like every pass rusher is his childhood bully and the quarterback is his little sister. What more do you want from a man you're paying to protect your most valuable asset?

A lineman will probably never win Offensive Rookie of the Year. They're often lucky to get even one vote, but Nelson deserves a place on this list. The sixth overall pick out of Notre Dame has been an important part of Andrew Luck's success this season, and where Luck succeeds, the Colts do too.

Luck has been sacked just 16 times this year. Of the quarterbacks to play in all 14 games, only Drew Brees (15) has been sacked fewer. The Colts played themselves into playoff contention with a five-game winning streak from weeks seven through 12, and it's no coincidence Luck was hit for loss just once in that stretch. We all know Indy's mercurial QB is at his best when given time to dance around in the pocket, and Nelson gives him that luxury. He's a brute of a blocker with elite technical ability and plays with fire in his eyes. He should be a fixture of the Colts offense for years to come.

3. Phillip Lindsay (RB, Denver Broncos)

Phillip Lindsay didn't even get a combine invite, now he's the Broncos' star running back Credit: Aaron Doster/USA TODAY

I don't know if you've heard, but Phillip Lindsay went undrafted... The Bronco was making a genuine case for top honours until two of his quietest games of the season in the last two weeks, but he's become an absolute diamond in Denver. If he carries on like this he could be one of the best finds of the last decade.

Lindsay averages 5.4 yards per rushing attempt, second only to Aaron Jones in the NFL. After week 13 is was over six. He's just nine yards short of 1,000 yards on the ground, has 230 through the air and 10 total touchdowns. He's totally outshone Royce Freeman, the third-round pick out of Oregon, and has forged himself a real career as a professional football player where one might not have existed just eight months back. There's no better testament to the guy than that.

A genuine scat back, Linsday will never be the type to crash between the tackles down after down, but he will blow apart defenses for big plays in the way Tarik Cohen does for the Bears. Like Cohen, Lindsay has been the most valuable skill position player for his team this season, and his success may influence how other franchises look for backs come next April. maybe they don't need to be wrecking balls after all?

2. Baker Mayfield (QB, Cleveland Browns)

Baker Mayfield has been comfortably the best of the rookie quarterbacks Credit: AP Photo/Ron Schwane

I'm not afraid to admit I have the biggest football crush on Baker Mayfield. The way he carried himself, the innate belief in his own ability and determination to follow his own path made him by favourite quarterback coming into the draft, and on the basis of this season, the Browns made the perfect choice selecting him first overall. Yes, you heard that, the Cleveland Browns finally got it right.

What I love about Mayfield is how he clearly inspires his teammates. He's taken a team from the sorriest situation in professional sporting history and lifted them into a new era of hope. Browns fans can genuinely feel excited again - without hesitation - for the first time since they were reborn as a franchise more than two decades ago - and it's all because of Baker.

Mayfield's numbers have been solid all season - 3,065 yards, 21 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, a 92.6 QB rating - but he's really exploded since Hue Jackson was fired and Freddie Kitchens was handed the keys to the offense. Under Kitchens Mayfield has played like one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and won four of his last five. Remember, this is the Cleveland Browns. Can they make the playoffs next season? You bet Baker believes it.

1. Saquon Barkley (RB, New York Giants)

Saquon Barkley is special — Alex Finnis (@AlexFinnis) October 12, 2018

There was only ever going to be one winner. Even the most loyal devil's advocate would struggle to argue against Barkley for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Not only are his numbers outstanding, but he's single-handedly made the Giants watchable in yet another disappointing year in New York. Every time Barkley touches the ball you're expecting him to do something electric. Ha rarely lets you down.

Let's dive into those numbers quickly. Through 14 weeks Barkley is the league's third-top rusher, behind just Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley, with 1,155 yards. He averages 5.2 per carry, half a yard more than Zeke and 0.3 more than Gurley. He has 654 yards receiving, more than the likes of Larry Fitzgerald and both Eliott and Gurley, and has 13 total touchdowns. He also has thighs the size of actual tree trunks, which is irrelevant to this discussion, but always worth mentioning.

The debate will rage on about whether the Giants were right to pick Barkley second overall. Yes, that's high for a running back, and yes, they need a new QB, but I just don't care anymore. Let's enjoy Barkley for what he is, one of the most exciting players in this league at the dawn of what could and should be a Hall of Fame-level career. Hey, if Big Blue don't find a quarterback soon they can just get OBJ to toss him the ball.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

5. Roquan Smith (LB, Chicago Bears)

Roquan Smith celebrates intercepting Jared Goff's pass in the Bears' win over the Rams Credit: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Khalil Mack might generate most of the headlines, but Roquan Smith is the Bears' Action Man. Smith has made himself a hugely valuable part of the best defense in football - a defense so good it's carried Chicago to their first NFC North title since 2010, and might just take them all the way to the Super Bowl.

Smith has 107 tackles on the season, the most of any Bear and 13th in the whole NFL. He also has four sacks (one on Aaron Rodgers and another on Tom Brady, nice scalps) and plucked his first interception out of the air in Chicago's shut down job over the Rams in week 14. As I said: Action Man. He's one of those players who pops up all over the pitch, already reads the game well and you know what else? He's only 21 years old. Yeah, this guy is the whole package.

4. Leighton Vander Esch (LB, Dallas Cowboys)

Leighton Vander Esch's wolf howl has become a familiar sight in Dallas Credit: Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY

There's no better way to get nominated for one of the NFL's top awards than being a Dallas Cowboy, but Leighton Vander Esch absolutely deserves it. The 19th overall pick out of Boise State has even filled in Sean Lee - the leader of Dallas' defense and a rock of this team - during the second half of the season, and yet the unit hasn't skipped a beat. That's how good Vander Esch is.

He may have a name like a fringe character from Gossip Girl with terrible gender politics and a whisky addiction by the age of 18, but Vander Esch is a player who loves to get his hands dirty. He has an NFL sixth-best 116 tackles in 14 games, putting him above stars like Bobby Wagner, and had back-to-back interceptions against Philadelphia and Atlanta in weeks 10 and 11. Both games Dallas won by just a single score, and they kickstarted the five-game win streak which has propelled them towards an NFC East title no one saw coming, so yeah, you could say they were vital picks.

He's one of those linebackers who seems to cover acres of ground in seconds, and has repeatedly shown an ability to snuff out attacks before they even develop. Everything points to him being an elite player, and the man to lead this Cowboys defense for many years to come.

3. Bradley Chubb (LB, Denver Broncos)

Bradley Chubb celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals Credit: David Kohl/USA TODAY

It's pretty damn wild that Chubb has a shot at breaking Jevon Kearse's rookie sack record (14.5 for the Tennessee Titans in 1999) and would be an outside shot to win the top prize. That's the obscene strength of this year's defensive rookie class. The Broncos couldn't believe their luck when the North Carolina State product fell to them at number five. Viewed as one of the most sure picks in the entire draft they didn't have to think twice. Chubb and Von Miller in the same pass rush? Uh, yes please mister.

Chubb has 12 sacks, 51 tackles and two forced fumbles in his first 14 games as a pro, which is to say he's already producing like a seasoned veteran. His biggest day came in week six against the Rams, when he took down Jared Goff three times. That's when he really made his mark on the season. If I had to bet on one of the five defensive players on this list to one day wear a gold jacket, Chubb would be that guy.

2. Derwin James (S, Los Angeles Chargers)

Derwin James comes up big and makes sure Travis Kelce doesn't get the first down. Still amazes me how many teams passed on him. pic.twitter.com/21tAlXqMQk — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 14, 2018

The race between James and our number one guy is too close to call. The Chargers safety has a real shot at winning the actual award, and he's already been voted to the Pro Bowl, which is an incredible achievement at a position where even the best rookies tend to need a little time to settle in. Not James. The Florida State product has 95 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions and 12 pass defenses over 14 games.

The stats say he can do it all, and you don't need to spend long watching him to see it's true. James has shown elite coverage ability at the free safety position, but can also be used as a pseudo linebacker in blitz pass situations, and has excellent judgement of when to attack the quarterback.

James' speed and size mean he is very rarely outmatched in the passing game. The play he made on a huge third down against the Chiefs to stop Travis Kelce and put the ball back in Philip Rivers' hands was a perfect example of that. Almost every one of the 16 teams who picked ahead of the Chargers in the 2018 draft should be kicking themselves that they didn't pick this guy up, because Los Angeles are going to be thanking their lucky stars for a long time to come.

1. Darius Leonard (LB, Indianapolis Colts)

Darius Leonard has more tackles than anyone else in the NFL this season Credit: AP Photo/AJ Mast

Darius Leonard didn't make the Pro Bowl, which tells you everything you need to know about the Pro Bowl vote (Tom Brady over Andrew Luck? Have these people even watched the NFL this season?). He may not win Defensive Rookie of the Year either - I think James is probably the favourite - but he deserves to.

The second-rounder out of South Carolina State has been absolutely immense all year. He leads the league in tackles with 146, has seven sacks, four forced fumbles and a pick. Everyone expected the Colts defense to be a dumpster fire this season, and Leonard is a massive part of why it's been one of the year's most pleasant surprises.

You want to see Leonard at his best? Go back and watch his week two performance at Washington - yes, week two, it didn't take him long to warm up. Leonard had a mind-boggling 19 tackles in his second NFL start. He also had a sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense. That's ridiculous production full stop, let alone a guy fresh out of college. What a player.