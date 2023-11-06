Ranking the Top-10 Big Ten players heading into the basketball season

The long-awaited 2023-24 college basketball season begins today, and the Big Ten’s slate of games features 10 of the conference’s teams in action. Iowa, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan will have to wait one more day.

The Big Ten does not lack star power as the conference boasts the reigning national player of the year in Purdue’s Zach Edey as well as a bunch of premier guards. As we all know, guard play dominates college basketball, especially in March.

Before the games tip off this evening, we take a look at the top 10 Big Ten players. Are any freshmen ranked? Does any supplant Edey as number one?

Honorable mentions (in no particular order): Bruce Thorton (Ohio State), Keisei Tominaga (Nebraska), Mackenzie Mgbako (Indiana), Jamison Battle (Ohio State), Tyler Wahl (Wisconsin), Coleman Hawkins (Illinois), Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin).

Xavier Johnson, Indiana

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana has their leader back.

Johnson did not play a full season last year due to a lingering foot injury but is back to lead this year’s Hoosiers team.

He averaged 4.9 assists in limited action last season and is now improving as a scorer. The former Pitt guard doesn’t necessarily need to regain his double-digit scoring prowess to push Indiana to its heights, but the Hoosiers need him to lead.

Mackenzie Mgbako, a top-10 freshman recruit who committed from Duke, will be counting on Johnson’s playmaking. Point guard leadership is key in college basketball, and Johnson may be the best in the Big Ten at doing just that.

Olivier Nkamhoua, Michigan

Detroit Free Press

Number nine on this list might be a bit of an unknown to many Big Ten fans, but if you watched Tennessee vs. Duke in the NCAA Tournament last year, you know Olivier Nkamhoua.

The former Volunteer torched the Blue Devils in the second round for 27 points in the win. With the Wolverines losing a ton of talent, including All-Big Ten big man Hunter Dickinson, Nkamhoua brings much-needed scoring and versatility to Ann Arbor.

If he can stay consistent after flashes and some poorer shooting games last year, he will be one of the premier frontcourt players in the conference.

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Seniors in Tom Izzo’s system always seem to have an impact that resonates nationally, let alone in the Big Ten. Think Denzel Valentine, Cassius Winston, and even Bryn Forbes. Hoggard is on the same track as those Michigan State legends and now has the necessary experience to go with his talents.

The guard averaged 12.9 points to go along with 5.9 assists per game. An excellent backcourt leader and passer can lead the Spartans to the top echelon of college basketball.

For a preseason top-4 team, Hoggard being a consistent scoring presence is key. If Hoggard can improve upon his 33% 3-point shooting, the Big Ten assist leader would be a lock for All-Big Ten.

Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers senior center has length, athleticism, and more length.

Omoruyi is one of the best big men in the country and does everything you want a 6’11 center to do. He blocks shots, runs the rim, and rebounds. Even after a year when he scored 13.2 points, improving as a post-scorer for the Scarlet Knights is crucial, considering the loss of scoring production.

Defensively, Omoruyi is arguably the best shot blocker in the Big Ten, and he’ll look to improve upon his 2.1 blocks last season. A true can-do-it-all center and a top frontcourt weapon.

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking Baldwin Jr. this high isn’t a homer pick, we promise. He is just that good.

Coming off a year where he won A-10 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, the VCU transfer will be tasked with leading a brand new Penn State team with a bunch of new pieces.

He showed his ability to score and set up his teammates last year, in addition to his ball-hounding defense. Familiarity with new Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades should pay dividends for a team looking to build an identity.

Look for Baldwin Jr. to be a frontrunner for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a strong candidate for All-Big Ten. If Penn State wanted to make the postseason, those two things need to happen.

Jahmir Young, Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It is year two for Young in College Park after transferring over from Charlotte. In his first year as a Terp, he led Maryland in scoring and assists.

The fifth-year guard holds an innate ability to score the basketball and was rewarded with Second All-Big Ten a year ago. A repeat performance with an improved 3-point shot could see him being selected for the top all-conference team.

Young’s ability to score and make tough shots propelled Maryland to a tournament berth last year. A formidable duo between him and Julian Reese should propel the Terrapins to another tournament berth.

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Walker would be what those in the basketball call an elite scoring guard.

A true sharpshooter, the Northwestern transfer has shot 43% from behind the arc in his first two years in East Lansing and can score with ease from all three levels.

Once again, the 6’1 guard will be Michigan State’s primary offensive weapon, and with AJ Hoggard (number eight in our rankings) running the point, Walker can focus solely on scoring the rock.

Walker and Hoggard form one of the best backcourts in the country and will try to together an even better tournament run following a Sweet 16 outing last year. Expect an even better output than 14.8 points per game for one of the top-scoring guards in the nation.

Terrance Shannon Jr., Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

After testing the NBA waters, Shannon Jr. is back in Champaign, hoping to take his game up another level.

With sophomore Ty Rogers having one year under his belt and his ability to run the point, Shannon Jr.’s scoring guard role will be even more defined this year—a scary prospect for the Fighting Illini’s opponents.

The former Texas Tech guard is a unanimous All-Big Ten selection, and with more scoring opportunities possibly coming his way this season, he is in a position to grow his trophy case.

Watch out for Shannon to have another impressive season in his last year of college ball.

Boo Buie, Northwestern

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

If you haven’t watched Boo Buie, you have been missing out.

He ranks number one in the name category but could also give Zach Edey a run for his money for conference player of the year. The fifth-year senior scored 17.3 points and 4.5 assists last year as Northwestern’s leader.

Look for Buie to improve his long-range shooting this year, putting his points per game even higher. He makes his teammates better, a necessary aspect for a Wildcat team seeking back-to-back appearances in the big dance for the first time.

Buie is number two on this list because of his ability to run a team not expected to be great (e.g., Purdue) at an elite level. That quality is intangible, and if Northwestern and Buie finish within the top 3 of the conference again, the Big Ten awards might get interesting.

Zach Edey, Purdue

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The 7’4 Canadian behemoth is a no-brainer for this spot in our rankings.

After capturing National Player of the Year and Big Ten Player of the Year, Purdue’s Zach Edey will again be the talk of college basketball a year after scoring over 22 points and hauling in nearly 13 rebounds per game.

Despite a rocky postseason where Purdue narrowly beat Penn State in the Big Ten title game and lost to 16-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Edey is back to lead a very motivated top-3 Boilermaker team.

If he puts up similar numbers, Edey may as well win the first player to win back-to-back Player of the Year awards.

Follow Charlie Strella on Twitter, Threads, and Instagram.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire