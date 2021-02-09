Ranking Tom Brady's 7 Super Bowl wins: How Bucs championship stacks up

Ranking Tom Brady's 7 Super Bowl victories originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady now has more Super Bowl titles than every NFL franchise after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The 31-9 blowout win marked the seventh championship of Brady's storied career. While it was one of the 43-year-old's most impressive feats, he refused to say how it stacks up against his other six titles.

“I said last night that every year is different," Brady said the morning after Super Bowl LV. "This year has been incredible for me. it’s just been incredible. It’s great, that’s where I rank it."

So we'll likely never know how Brady really compares his Bucs championship vs. his six with the Patriots, but that's OK. After all, Brady probably would tell you his favorite Super Bowl ring is "the next one."

That won't keep us from ranking all seven of Brady's championships. Here's how the Bucs' Super Bowl victory stacks up against the rest.

Ranking Tom Brady's 7 Super Bowl titles