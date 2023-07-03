Ranking the tight ends on the Eagles’ 2023 schedule by PFF grade

The Eagles have a loaded 2023 schedule and face 7+ playoff teams as they work towards making the postseason every season in each season, Nick Sirianni has been head coach.

Philadelphia will face some high-powered offenses with MVP candidates at quarterback and elite talent at the wide receiver position.

The Birds will face Travis Kelce, George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson,Dawson Knox, Darren Waller, Zach Ertz and other talented pass catchers.

With training camp fast approaching, we’re ranking the tight ends on the schedule by PFF grades.

The tight end are listed below in order of their PFF grades and finish among all players at the position listed.

1 Travis Kelce

2022 PFF grade: 91.3

2 George Kittle

2022 PFF grade: 82.4

2022 PFF grade: 73.2

12 Darren Waller

2022 PFF grade: 72.4

14 Josh Oliver -- Vikings

2022 PFF grade: 72.3

15 Will Dissly

2022 PFF grade: 70.8

19 Colby Parkinson

2022 PFF grade: 68.1

23 Dawson Knox

2022 PFF grade: 66.5

24 Jake Ferguson -- Cowboys

2022 PFF grade: 66.1

29 Noah Fant

2022 PFF grade: 64.5

31 Chris Myarick -- Giants

2022 PFF grade: 63.2

32 Durham Smythe

2022 PFF grade: 62.7

32 Ko Kieft

2022 PFF grade: 62.7

32 Tyler Higbee

2022 PFF grade: 62.7

35 Zach Ertz

2022 PFF grade: 62.5

2022 PFF grade: 62.3

39 Noah Gray

2022 PFF grade: 60.7

40 Mike Gesicki

2022 PFF grade: 60.5

42 Daniel Bellinger

2022 PFF grade: 60.2

45 Tyler Conklin

2022 PFF grade: 58.6

48 Cade Otton

2022 PFF grade: 58.2

50 Hunter Henry

2022 PFF grade: 58.1

52 Peyton Hendershot

2022 PFF grade: 57.2

53 John Bates

2022 PFF grade: 57.0

59 Johnny Mundt

2022 PFF grade: 53.9

