Ranking the tight ends on the Eagles’ 2023 schedule by PFF grade
The Eagles have a loaded 2023 schedule and face 7+ playoff teams as they work towards making the postseason every season in each season, Nick Sirianni has been head coach.
Philadelphia will face some high-powered offenses with MVP candidates at quarterback and elite talent at the wide receiver position.
The Birds will face Travis Kelce, George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson,Dawson Knox, Darren Waller, Zach Ertz and other talented pass catchers.
With training camp fast approaching, we’re ranking the tight ends on the schedule by PFF grades.
The tight end are listed below in order of their PFF grades and finish among all players at the position listed.
1 Travis Kelce
2022 PFF grade: 91.3
2 George Kittle
2022 PFF grade: 82.4
10 T.J. Hockenson
2022 PFF grade: 73.2
12 Darren Waller
2022 PFF grade: 72.4
14 Josh Oliver -- Vikings
2022 PFF grade: 72.3
15 Will Dissly
2022 PFF grade: 70.8
19 Colby Parkinson
2022 PFF grade: 68.1
23 Dawson Knox
2022 PFF grade: 66.5
24 Jake Ferguson -- Cowboys
2022 PFF grade: 66.1
29 Noah Fant
2022 PFF grade: 64.5
31 Chris Myarick -- Giants
2022 PFF grade: 63.2
32 Durham Smythe
2022 PFF grade: 62.7
32 Ko Kieft
2022 PFF grade: 62.7
32 Tyler Higbee
2022 PFF grade: 62.7
35 Zach Ertz
2022 PFF grade: 62.5
36 C.J. Uzomah
2022 PFF grade: 62.3
39 Noah Gray
2022 PFF grade: 60.7
40 Mike Gesicki
2022 PFF grade: 60.5
42 Daniel Bellinger
2022 PFF grade: 60.2
45 Tyler Conklin
2022 PFF grade: 58.6
48 Cade Otton
2022 PFF grade: 58.2
50 Hunter Henry
2022 PFF grade: 58.1
52 Peyton Hendershot
2022 PFF grade: 57.2
53 John Bates
2022 PFF grade: 57.0
59 Johnny Mundt
2022 PFF grade: 53.9