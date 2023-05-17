Ranking the best rookie fantasy fits at QB, RB, WR, and TE

It's not just the prospect's talent that will matter on Sundays but their fits on their teams. Matt Harmon has the creator of the Rookie Scouting Portfolio Matt Waldman join the show to rank the best rookie fantasy fits.

Harmon and Waldman start with their top five running back fits and have a few surprises in the rankings. Both explain why the rookie running backs in Cincinnati and Tampa Bay could be steals in this year's draft.

The two then rank the top five fantasy fits for receivers and why Jaxon Smith-Njigba could have Cooper Kupp like production in Seattle and why people shouldn't be afraid of what they hear Seahawks coaches say this offseason.

Harmon and Waldman end the show with their top three tight ends and quarterbacks with one surprising dark horse TE in Miami.

2:14 - Is this draft class good, very good (maybe even elite?)

6:51 - What goes into making the Rooking Scouting Porfoilo

10:32 - Ranking the best rookie fantasy fits: RB

15:16 - Darkhorse rookie fantasy fits at the RB position

28:48 - Why Rams may have steal of the draft at RB

34:19 - Ranking the best rookie fantasy fits: WR

38:47 - Darkhorse rookie fantasy fits at the WR position

47:34 - Why JSN can be Seattle's "Cooper Kupp"

1:00:05 - Ranking the best rookie fantasy fits: TE

1:02:02 - Why Miami may have the next Darren Waller

1:05:47 - Ranking the best rookie fantasy fits: QB

Matt Harmon and Matt Waldman rank the best and worst fantasy fits for the top rookie QBs, RBs, WRs, and TEs. (Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

